Coach Andy Reid will be in familiar surroundings when he guides the No. 1 seed Kansas City Chiefs into Sunday's matchup against the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are making their sixth consecutive postseason appearance and are in the NFL playoffs for the seventh time in eight seasons under Reid. He's the only coach to take two teams to three consecutive conference championship games. It marks Reid's eighth trip to a conference title game, which trails only Bill Belichick and Tom Landry.

Kickoff is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Kansas City as a three-point favorite, while the over-under is 54 in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds. Before making any Bills vs. Chiefs picks, make sure you see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. In the 2019 season, he went 58-39 on against-the-spread NFL picks, giving his followers a profit of more than $1,500. He also heads into this weekend on a 22-10-2 run with his NFL selections for SportsLine members.

What's more, Hartstein has his finger on the Chiefs' pulse, posting an eye-popping 16-2 record on NFL against-the-spread picks involving Kansas City. That includes nailing Cleveland +10 in last week's AFC Divisional Playoffs. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Chiefs vs. Bills. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Bills vs. Chiefs:

Bills vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -3

Bills vs. Chiefs over-under: 54

Bills vs. Chiefs money line: Buffalo +140, Kansas City -160

BUF: WR Stefon Diggs has at least six receptions in a record-tying 15 straight games

KC: Chiefs are 0-8-1 against the spread in their last nine games

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs -3 Bet Now

Why the Chiefs can cover



It's no secret Reid prefers to lean on the NFL's No. 1 passing game, yet he made a key adjustment under adverse conditions in a Week 6 matchup in Buffalo. Reid opted to pound away at the Bills with the ground game, resulting in a 26-17 victory for Kansas City. The Chiefs rolled up 245 rushing yards on 46 attempts, controlling the clock for nearly 38 minutes and limiting the Bills to a season-worst 206 total yards.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire did most of the damage against Buffalo with a season-high 161 yards on 26 carries. The first-round pick out of LSU was limited in practice this week due to an ankle injury that forced him to sit out the past three games. Darrel Williams earned the start in last week's divisional-round win over Cleveland and rushed for 78 yards on 13 carries.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo made arguably the most important move of the 2020 offseason when it shipped multiple draft picks, including a first-rounder, to Minnesota for wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons with the Vikings and provided the Bills with the No. 1 receiver that was missing in quarterback Josh Allen's first two seasons. It's no coincidence that Buffalo's passing attack jumped from No. 24 in 2019 to third this season.

Allen blossomed with the presence of Diggs, who established league-best totals in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535). He's carried that success into the 2021 NFL Playoffs, becoming the first Bills player with a receiving touchdown in consecutive playoff games since Thurman Thomas in 1995 and 1996.

In the Week 6 matchup against the Chiefs, Diggs had six catches for 46 yards and a score.

How to make Chiefs vs. Bills picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup, and while he's leaning over on the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing it here.

So who wins Bills vs. Chiefs in the NFL Playoffs 2021? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Bills vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the expert who's 16-2 on picks involving Kansas City, and find out.

