The last time Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes got together on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills provided an instant classic with Kansas City besting Buffalo 42-36 in overtime during the AFC Divisional Round last season. On Sunday, the two superstars and their teams will go head-to-head again with both teams coming in at 4-1. This will be the fifth time in two calendar years that these two teams have played each other and the Chiefs have won three of the previous four matchups, but the Bills are the Super Bowl favorites after a dominant first five weeks.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Bills odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 54. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Before the end of October, you can try Paramount+ for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Bills

Chiefs vs. Bills date: Sunday, Oct. 16

Chiefs vs. Bills time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Bills vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 146-106 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Chiefs, the model is picking Buffalo (-2.5) to cover the spread. Both squads are off to 4-1 starts, but the Bills have been more emphatic along the way, beating the Rams by 21, the Titans by 34 and the Steelers by 35. Meanwhile, the Chiefs have had to survive scares from the Chargers (27-24), Buccaneers (41-31) and Raiders (30-29) to keep pace in the AFC.

Buffalo is top-two in the NFL in scoring offense, total offense, scoring defense and total defense. The Bills are also ranked first in the NFL in team DVOA (38.7%), while Kansas City is ranked eighth in that category (14.7%).

Josh Allen produced 771 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns in the two meetings with Kansas City last season and the model is predicting that he puts up well over 300 yards on Sunday. That helps Buffalo cover the spread in over 50 percent of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Before the end of October, you can try out Paramount+ for free with the promo code NFLONCBS. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.