The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills Monday, as COVID-19 caused this game to be rescheduled from last Thursday. It will be the first of two Monday night games, as the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys will kick off two hours after this game kicks off (check out our gambling guide for that game here). The Chiefs and Bills are both regarded as contenders in the AFC, but both teams suffered their first loss of the season last week. The Chiefs were out-dueled by Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders, 40-32, while the Bills were dismantled by the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday, 42-16.

Bills star cornerback Tre'Davious White was able to practice for a second-straight day on Saturday, but he's listed as questionable. His presence would be huge for Buffalo in its attempt to keep Patrick Mahomes at bay. The reigning Super Bowl MVP passed for 340 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and also rushed for a touchdown last week, and he will again be looking to stretch the field against Buffalo's spotty secondary. Bills quarterback Josh Allen will likely attempt to do the same, as he is looking to right the ship after throwing his first two interceptions of the season last week.

The Bills lead the all-time series against the Chiefs, 24-20-1, but Kansas City has won three out of the past four meetings. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles. All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Monday, October 19 | Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Bills Stadium (Buffalo, New York)

TV: Fox, NFL Network | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Chiefs (-5.5) at Bills

This line reopened at Chiefs -3.5 earlier this week, but has continued to increase.

The pick: Chiefs -5. In a piece I published earlier this week, I predicted a 35-30 win for the Chiefs. That was back when the line was K.C. -3.5, so I'm not as confident with this recent line move. Still, I will stick with the Chiefs. Kansas City has looked very sketchy in all of its divisional games, so don't take the Chiefs' loss to the Raiders last week too seriously. Mahomes and Co. have not lost consecutive games against the spread since Week 6 of last season, and are 4-0 against the spread following their last four against the spread losses.

Over/Under 55.5

While the Chiefs-Bills line has increased, the total has actually decreased. The total was at 58 earlier this week, but has now fallen several points.

The pick: Under 55.5. I originally wanted to slam the Over here, but Will Brinson reminded me on the Pick Six Podcast that it is currently raining in Buffalo and will continue to rain all night. Due to the weather, I'm taking the Under.

Player props

Patrick Mahomes

O/U 27.5 completions (Over +100)

O/U 306.5 passing yards

O/U 2.5 passing touchdowns (Over +140)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Over +110)

O/U 41.5 pass attempts (+100)

O/ U 24.5 rushing yards

There's no doubt that 41.5 passing attempts sounds high, but Mahomes has crossed that mark three out of five times this season. Still, I'm going to take the Under due to the weather. As for his completions, Mahomes has only gone over 27 completions once this year, so I feel comfortable taking the Under there. If you're feeling bold, I would consider the Over on Mahomes' rushing yards as well.

Josh Allen

O/U 24.5 completions

O/U 288.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns (Under +130)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Under +170)

O/U 39.5 pass attempts (Over +100)

Allen has reached 24 completions in every game so far this season, and I like the Over considering they are up against a high-powered offense. Likewise, Allen has passed for at least two touchdowns in every single game so far this season, so I'm leaning towards the Over at 1.5.

Other props to consider

Stefon Diggs total receptions: Over 5.5 (-135). Diggs caught a whopping 10 passes against the Titans last week, and has now been targeted at least 13 times in two games this season. Allen finally has a true No. 1 wide receiver and he has not been afraid to go to him early and often. Diggs is a major part of the Bills' game plan.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire total receiving yards: Over 28.5 (-135). Edwards-Helaire caught three passes for 40 yards last week against the Raiders, which means he averaged over 13 yards per reception. He has recorded more than 29 receiving yards three times so far this season, and I think he can again this week. My logic is that Buffalo will be worried about taking away the big play and pay extra attention to guys like Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman when they are going downfield. That should give Edwards-Helaire some space to roam underneath.

Tyreek Hill total receptions: Under 5.5 (+120). Hill has yet to catch more than five passes in a single game this season and I'm interested in taking the Under since it's juiced.

Anytime touchdown scorer: Stefon Diggs (+125). This is my flier prop, as Diggs hasn't caught a touchdown in two weeks now. Since I imagine Buffalo will be throwing the ball for the majority of the game, I think Diggs has a good chance to score in this matchup.