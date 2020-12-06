Who's Playing

Denver @ Kansas City

Current Records: Denver 4-7; Kansas City 10-1

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-0 against the Denver Broncos since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are coming into the game hot, having won six in a row.

Kansas City came out on top in a nail-biter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday, sneaking past 27-24. The squad ran away with 20 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for Kansas City's WR Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for three TDs and 269 yards. One of the most thrilling moments was Hill's 75-yard TD reception down the right side of the field in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, a victory for Denver just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They suffered a grim 31-3 defeat to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos were down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. WR Kendall Hinton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he threw two interceptions.

The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Kansas City against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Kansas City's victory lifted them to 10-1 while Denver's loss dropped them down to 4-7. Kansas City has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 31.64 points per game. We'll see if Denver can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Series History

Kansas City have won ten out of their last 11 games against Denver.