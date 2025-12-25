Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates: Denver looks to solidify hold on AFC's top seed on Christmas

Denver facing Kansas City's third-string QB as it looks to keep hold of top seed in the AFC

By
1 min read

In the final game of the Week 17 Christmas slate, the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the division rival Denver Broncos.

Kansas City is coming off a dispiriting loss to the Tennessee Titans in which the Chiefs dropped to 6-9 on the season. They lost backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to a knee injury and had to turn to third-stringer Chris Oladokun, then managed only 133 yards of total offense. They're playing out the string, but this is their final home game of the season and they have a chance to throw a wrench into Denver's postseason plans here.

Denver saw its 11-game winning streak come to an end last week at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos piled uop 445 yards of total offense, but a pair of turnovers and a brilliant performance from Trevor Lawrence on the opposite side of the ball ultimately did them in. They remain in first place in the AFC for the moment, but things could get interesting down the stretch with the Jaguars, Patriots, Chargers and Bills bearing down their necks.

Will the Chiefs pull off the upset, or will the Broncos strengthen their hold on the top spot in the conference? We'll find out soon enough. Keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening for updates on the game.

Where to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs live

  • Date: Thursday, Dec. 25 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)
  • Stream: Prime Video
  • Odds: Broncos -13.5, O/U 36.5 (odds via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Chiefs inactives

In addition to all the players that went on IR earlier this week, Jaylon Moore and Derrick Nnadi are also out.

Jared Dubin
December 26, 2025, 12:02 AM
Dec. 25, 2025, 7:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied

Broncos inactives

Pat Bryant and Dre Greenlaw, among others, are out as expected.

Jared Dubin
December 25, 2025, 11:55 PM
Dec. 25, 2025, 6:55 pm EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Prescott Sounds Off After Christmas Day Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Will Brinson 'This Roster in Washington is Really Old'

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Josh Johnson Puts on Admirable Performance Against Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Cowboys Need Defensive Help & an Explosive Runner This Offseason

  • Image thumbnail
    2:39

    Week 17 Highlights: Cowboys at Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Lamar Jackson Potential Landing Spots: Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    Lamar Jackson Potential Landing Spots: Cardinals

  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    Lamar Jackson Potential Landing Spots: Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    Lamar Jackson Potential Landing Spots: Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Lamar Jackson Potential Landing Spots: Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Cowboys Face Commanders In NFC East Battle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Packers Playoff Hopes Could Happen In Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Texans On Verge Of Clinching Playoff Berth

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Broncos Look To Lock Up AFC West In Week 17

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Lions Look To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive At Vikings

  • Image thumbnail
    0:52

    1 Thing You Are Looking For On Christmas Day

  • Image thumbnail
    1:44

    1 NFL Incentive That Will Hit Christmas Day

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    NFL Rolls With 2 More Games On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    Christmas Day Best Bets: Best NFL Wager

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    NFL Christmas Storylines: Lions Likely To Miss Playoffs

See All NFL Videos