In the final game of the Week 17 Christmas slate, the Kansas City Chiefs play host to the division rival Denver Broncos.

Kansas City is coming off a dispiriting loss to the Tennessee Titans in which the Chiefs dropped to 6-9 on the season. They lost backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to a knee injury and had to turn to third-stringer Chris Oladokun, then managed only 133 yards of total offense. They're playing out the string, but this is their final home game of the season and they have a chance to throw a wrench into Denver's postseason plans here.

Denver saw its 11-game winning streak come to an end last week at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Broncos piled uop 445 yards of total offense, but a pair of turnovers and a brilliant performance from Trevor Lawrence on the opposite side of the ball ultimately did them in. They remain in first place in the AFC for the moment, but things could get interesting down the stretch with the Jaguars, Patriots, Chargers and Bills bearing down their necks.

Will the Chiefs pull off the upset, or will the Broncos strengthen their hold on the top spot in the conference? We'll find out soon enough. Keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening for updates on the game.

