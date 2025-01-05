Chiefs vs. Broncos live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch Week 18 game

First quarter stats
- Score: Broncos 14-0
- Total yards: Broncos 187-13
- First downs: Broncos 10-1
- Third down: Broncos 2-3, Chiefs 0-2
- TOP: Chiefs 11:31
- Nix: 9-9, 131 yards, 2 TD's
- Sutton: 2 catches, 57 yards, TD
The Kansas City Chiefs are the only thing standing between the Denver Broncos and their first playoff berth since 2015. Fortunately for Denver, Kansas City is resting several players with the No. 1 seed already secured.
Patrick Mahomes is one of several Chiefs players not suiting up. Taking Mahomes' place is Carson Wentz, the former Pro Bowler with the Eagles who has attempted just two passes this season. Wentz did play well the last time he started in an NFL season game; he completed nearly 71% of his throws with two touchdowns and a pick as a member of the Rams last season.
Wentz and the rest of the Chiefs' offense is facing a daunting task, as the Broncos boast the NFL's fifth-ranked scoring defense. Denver's defense has been led by All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II and a pass rush that has tallied a league-high 58 sacks. The Broncos' offense is hoping for another good game from rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who is surely hoping to add a playoff berth to his list of accomplishments this season.
Will the Broncos get it done? To find out, check out our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 5 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium - Denver
Denver's third drive is looking a lot like its first two drives. Nix extends the drive by recording his 24th first down of the year via a run.
Broncos lead 14-0 after first quarter
This game looks like it's going to be a runaway. Chiefs punt on their second possession as Wentz overthrows Watson on the far sideline. Wentz also got hit pretty hard in the elbow on that throw, so that's something to monitor.
Bengals and Dolphins fans can't like what they're seeing so far in Denver.
Nix slung a low percentage pass that Sutton hauled in for a score, making it a 14-0 game with 4:53 left in the first quarter. Nix 8 of 8 for 125 yards and two touchdowns early.
Courtland Sutton makes a 47-yard grab one play after Nix pick up a fourth-and-1 on a QB sneak. Sutton needed 82 yards today to reach a $500,000 bonus. Suton is also over 1,000 yards this season.
Carson Wentz misfired on his first pass attempt of the day as the Chiefs went three and out. Carson Steele was the Chiefs' primary ballcarrier on that drive. Justin Watson was the primary receiver on Wentz's first pass attempt.
Not the names you're used to seeing for KC's offense.
Peyton Manning, the Broncos' QB the last time the team was in the playoffs, is in attendance hoping to see Denver clinch their first playoff berth since 2015.
Marvin Mims Jr. scores his third TD in the last two games while giving Denver an early lead. Bo Nix was a perfect 4 of 4 for 56 yards on the drive.
Pristine day weather-wise in Denver for the Broncos' regular season finale.
KC has three wins this year by two points or less. One of them was their 16-14 win over Denver back in Week 10. The Chiefs won that game after blocking the Broncos' game-winning field goal attempt as time expired.
Denver roared out to a 14-3 lead following two Bo Nix TD passes. But the Chiefs responded with 13 unanswered points that included a TD by TE Travis Kelce, who is inactive today.
Nix went 22 of 30 for 215 yards with two TD's and no picks. Kelce had one of his best games of the season with 84 yards and a TD on 8 receptions.
If the Chiefs win, they'll join the 2007 Patriots as the only teams in NFL history to win 16 regular season games. New England went 16-0 that year before losing to the Giants in that year's Super Bowl, falling just short of becoming the second perfect team.
On Christmas Day, KC joined the '84 49ers, '85 Bears, '98 Vikings, '04 Steelers, '07 Patriots, '11 Packers and '15 Panthers are the only teams to win 15 regular season games. Of those teams, only the '84 49ers and '85 Bears went onto win the SB.
Denver is wearing their Orange Crush jerseys for the franchise's biggest game since SB 50. Denver wore this uniforms during their first four Super Bowl seasons: 1977, 1986, 1987 and 1989. The Broncos won their first Super Bowl in 1997, their first year in their "new" jerseys that were replaced this past offseason.
The playoffs truly start today for Denver
No big surprises for the Broncos. About as healthy as a team can be this late in a season. If that holds up today and the Broncos win, that'll be a big advantage for them in the playoffs.
As expected, several of the Chiefs stars are getting the day off. Among those who aren't: QB Carson Wentz, WR Xavier Worthy, RB Kareem Hunt, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, TE Noah Gray, and the majority of KC's defense. So the Chiefs are still capable of winning this game, even if they're shorthanded.