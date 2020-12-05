The Kansas City Chiefs extended their winning streak to six games last week behind a strong performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Denver Broncos were without a legitimate signal-caller due to COVID-19 and predictably were abysmal offensively in a loss. The Broncos will hope for better results when they visit the AFC West-rival Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Mahomes threw for over 450 yards and connected with wide receiver Tyreek Hill for three touchdowns last Sunday as the Chiefs (10-1) posted a 27-24 victory at Tampa Bay. Denver (4-7) is coming off a 31-1 loss to New Orleans in which practice-squad receiver Kendall Hinton was under center and completed just one of his nine pass attempts. Kansas City is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 51.

Here are the NFL odds and trends for Broncos vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Broncos spread: Kansas City -13.5

Chiefs vs. Broncos over-under: 51 points

Chiefs vs. Broncos money line: Kansas City -950, Denver +625

KC: Chiefs are 9-2-1 against the spread in their last 12 home games

DEN: Broncos are 1-9 against the number in their last 10 meetings with Kansas City

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City outgained Tampa Bay 377-131 in the first half last Sunday and finished with a 543-417 advantage in total yards. Mahomes completed 37-of-49 attempts for 462 yards and three touchdowns, all to Hill. The 25-year-old quarterback is the first player in NFL history to record at least 30 completions and 300 passing yards in four consecutive games.

Hill set career-highs with 13 catches and 269 yards in the win over the Buccaneers, while all three of his TD receptions were for at least 20 yards. The 26-year-old wideout from West Alabama hauled in seven passes for 203 yards and two scores in the first quarter alone, becoming the third player since 1980 with 200 yards in a single period. Hill leads the NFL with 13 touchdown catches and is second in yards with 1,021 on 68 receptions.

Why the Broncos can cover

Despite his growing pains, Denver will be much better off this week with Drew Lock likely back under center. The 24-year-old has thrown 11 interceptions against only seven touchdowns during his first full season as the Broncos' starting quarterback, but has passed for at least 248 yards in his last five contests. One of those outings was against Kansas City in Week 7, when Lock threw for 254 yards and ran for a TD in a 43-16 home loss.

Running back Melvin Gordon III was limited to 31 yards on 12 carries last Sunday, but leads the Broncos this season with 554 yards and six rushing touchdowns. The 27-year-old ran 17 times for 68 yards and a score versus the Chiefs earlier this season. Gordon also has 20 catches for 87 yards and a TD.

