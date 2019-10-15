Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 86-58 run

The Chiefs and Broncos will see where they stand, and where they might be headed, when Denver hosts AFC West rival Kansas City on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs have lost two in a row at home after a 4-0 start, while the Broncos pitched their first shutout since 2017 to win their second straight game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes put up a fight despite being hobbled by a sore ankle, but the Chiefs couldn't hold off the Texans at home, while the Broncos' defense dominated in a 16-0 victory against the Titans. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before you make your Broncos vs. Chiefs picks, you should see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Chiefs are led by reigning league MVP Mahomes, who leads the NFL's top passing attack. Mahomes leads the NFL with 2,104 passing yards and has 14 touchdowns against one interception. His most reliable target is tight end Travis Kelce, who has 32 catches for 497 yards and a touchdown. Speedster Tyreek Hill made a big splash in his return from a broken collarbone with five receptions for 80 yards and two scores last Sunday.

The Chiefs' defense had interceptions from Juan Thornhill and Charvarius Ward and recovered a fumble in Sunday's loss. They are plus-three in turnover differential this season, and Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco has thrown an interception in five straight games. Ward has two interceptions, and fellow cornerback Bashaud Breeland has recovered two fumbles, returning one 100 yards for a TD.

But just because Kansas City can put up points doesn't mean it will cover the Chiefs vs. Broncos spread on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs' defense allowed 472 yards Sunday, and running back Carlos Hyde rushed for 116, so there should be opportunities for running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Lindsay has 497 yards and four touchdowns, while Freeman has added 297 yards and a TD. Lindsay had 70 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against the Titans, and Freeman added 65 total yards.

The Broncos' defense mauled the Titans on Sunday, posting seven sacks and three interceptions and forcing quarterback Marcus Mariota from the game. DeMarcus Walker and Derek Wolfe each had two sacks for a defense that had been struggling to make the big plays but is seventh in points allowed, allowing only 17.7 per game.

