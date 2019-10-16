Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 86-58 run

The Chiefs hope a date with their AFC West rivals can get them back on track when Kansas City visits Mile High to take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. The Chiefs have won seven in a row against Denver, averaging 29.3 points in those games, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won every start against the Broncos. Kansas City has lost two in a row at home, but will now hit the road after a 31-24 loss to Houston. Meanwhile, the Broncos' defense dominated the Titans 16-0 last week, also at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 after opening at 50. Before you make your Broncos vs. Chiefs picks, you should see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Mahomes was hobbled by a sore ankle last Sunday, but still threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. He got back speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill and took advantage right away, hitting him for a highlight-reel 46-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Top wideout Sammy Watkins (23 catches, 365 yards, three TDs) could return from a hamstring injury, and Mahomes can always count on tight end Travis Kelce, who leads the team with 32 catches for 497 yards and has scored once.

The Chiefs' defense allows plenty of yards, but it has been able to make stops. Safety Tyrann Mathieu is the play-maker, with 29 tackles, a sack and an interception to go with five passes defended. Kansas City is plus-three in turnover differential and has 13 sacks. Kansas City 6-1 against the spread during its seven-game win streak against the Broncos.

But just because Kansas City can put up points doesn't mean it will cover the Chiefs vs. Broncos spread on Thursday Night Football.

The Chiefs' defense allowed 472 yards Sunday, and running back Carlos Hyde rushed for 116, so there should be opportunities for running backs Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman. Lindsay has 497 yards and four touchdowns, while Freeman has added 297 yards and a TD. Lindsay had 70 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries against the Titans, and Freeman added 65 total yards.

The Broncos' defense mauled the Titans on Sunday, posting seven sacks and three interceptions and forcing quarterback Marcus Mariota from the game. DeMarcus Walker and Derek Wolfe each had two sacks for a defense that had been struggling to make the big plays but is seventh in points allowed, allowing only 17.7 per game.

