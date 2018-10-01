Chiefs vs. Broncos odds: Monday Night Football picks and predictions from top-rated expert who's 11-2 on Denver, Kansas City games

The Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0 and flying high in the AFC as the conference's lone undefeated team. And now that 14 games in Week 4 have been played, Patrick Mahomes and company are one of just two teams with an unblemished record. Their offensive prowess will be put to the test on Monday Night Football to close out Week 4 as the Chiefs visit the AFC West rival Denver Broncos at Mile High. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET and in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, Kansas City is favored by 3.5, the same as where the line opened. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, has fallen from 55 to 54.5, but remains the highest total of the week.

On a game featuring these two teams, there's no better expert to hear from than Roberts. He has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts has started the 2018 NFL season strong. He's on a 13-7 run on NFL picks and has been especially adept at games involving either of these teams.

Roberts is on a strong 6-1 run picking for or against Kansas City and on a 5-1 streak on Denver games -- an amazing 11-2 overall record involving these AFC West rivals.

Roberts knows it's difficult to find a weak spot in a Chiefs offense that has scored between 38 and 42 points in all three games. It certainly isn't the play at quarterback. Patrick Mahomes has been nothing short of spectacular, throwing for 13 TDs and no INTs. His QB rating of 137.4 leads the league.

Mahomes is surrounded by weapons that have been too much for defenses to handle. RB Kareem Hunt has gained 168 yards, WR Tyreek Hill has 310 yards receiving, and TE Travis Kelce has 229 yards. Those three have combined for eight TDs in just three weeks.

The Chiefs' defense is allowing a robust 30.7 points per game, but much of that can be attributed to how quickly the offense scores. Three players each have two sacks to lead the pass defense -- DE Allen Bailey and LBs Justin Houston and Dee Ford -- while Kansas City is allowing 111 yards per game on the ground.

Just because the Chiefs have been overwhelming on offense doesn't mean the Broncos can't cover, especially at home.

The Broncos enter Monday Night Football at 2-1, but a tenuous 2-1. They edged the Seahawks 27-24 and the Raiders 20-19 before bowing to the Ravens by 13 in Baltimore.

But with weapons like Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, there is plenty of optimism in Denver -- and especially on Monday against a Chiefs pass defense that is allowing 362.7 yards per game through the air. There's a reason the total is set so high -- oddsmakers project a shootout, one that could come down to the final possessions.

Any questions the Broncos had about the run game have been answered -- by a pair of rookies. Phillip Lindsay, from Colorado, has 198 yards rushing, while Royce Freeman of Oregon has 152 more. In all, the Broncos have 434 yards on a solid 5.2 yards per carry, ranking third in yards gained.

