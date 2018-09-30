Chiefs vs. Broncos odds: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from expert who's 11-2 on Denver, Kansas City games

The Denver Broncos are off to a 2-1 start, but are home underdogs as the prolific Kansas City Chiefs come to town for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. In the most-recent Chiefs vs. Broncos odds, Kansas City is at -4, up a half-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54.5, the highest total in Week 4. Before you lock in any Chiefs vs. Broncos picks, you need to see what veteran NFL handicapper Micah Roberts has to say.

On a game featuring these two teams, there's no better expert to hear from than Roberts. He has worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, Roberts has started the 2018 NFL season strong. He's on a 13-7 run on NFL picks and has been especially adept at games involving either of these teams.

Roberts is on a strong 6-1 run picking for or against Kansas City and on a 5-1 streak on Denver games -- an amazing 11-2 overall record involving these AFC West rivals.

Now, he's zeroed in on Broncos vs. Chiefs and released a strong point spread pick that you can only see at SportsLine.

Roberts knows no team has captivated NFL fans more than the Chiefs, led by a new QB who hasn't been slowed down through three weeks. Patrick Mahomes has completed two-thirds of his passes for 896 yards, 13 TDs and no picks. Kansas City has tallied 38 to 42 points in each game as Mahomes has found Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins and Travis Kelce a combined 44 times for 715 yards and six TDs.

The Chiefs' defense has given up its share of yards in part because the offense forces teams to air it out. Kansas City led the Chargers 31-12 after three quarters in Week 1, 21-0 after the first quarter against the Steelers, and 35-10 at halftime against the 49ers last week.

Just because the Chiefs have been overwhelming on offense doesn't mean the Broncos can't cover, especially at home.

The Broncos enter Monday Night Football at 2-1, but a tenuous 2-1. They edged the Seahawks 27-24 and the Raiders 20-19 before bowing to the Ravens by 13 in Baltimore.

But with weapons like Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, there is plenty of optimism in Denver -- and especially on Monday against a Chiefs pass defense that is allowing 362.7 yards per game through the air. There's a reason the total is set so high -- oddsmakers project a shootout, one that could come down to the final possessions.

Any questions the Broncos had about the run game have been answered -- by a pair of rookies. Phillip Lindsay, from Colorado, has 198 yards rushing, while Royce Freeman of Oregon has 152 more. In all, the Broncos have 434 yards on a solid 5.2 yards per carry, ranking third in yards gained.

For Monday Night Football, we can tell you Roberts is leaning toward the over, but he has uncovered a major x-factor that he says will determine the spread outcome of this game. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

So which side of the Chiefs-Broncos spread do you need to be on, and what is that major x-factor that has Micah Roberts confidently backing it? Visit SportsLine now to see which side is a must-back, all from the former Vegas oddsmaker and current veteran handicapper on an astonishing 11-2 streak on Chiefs and Broncos games.