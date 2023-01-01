Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to lock up the AFC in Week 17 as they host Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The home team has already claimed the AFC West after going 12-3 so far, and have the chance to secure a first-round bye with another victory in Week 17. Things are not so optimistic for the visiting Broncos, who head into Sunday's game on the heels of an embarrassing 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 45.

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Chiefs vs. Broncos time: 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Chiefs vs. Broncos, the model is picking Denver to cover the 12.5-point spread. The spread is pretty wide for this AFC West rivalry, and the model thinks the Broncos can bounce back and at least keep the score closer than they did last week against Los Angeles.

Denver's league-leading pass defense was uncharacteristically horrendous in Week 16, so they should have a nice rebound this Sunday. The Broncos also made a nice late-game push against the Chiefs when these teams met in Week 14 and only lost by six points. Plus, the Chiefs are 0-5 against the spread in their last five meetings against an opponent from the AFC West.

