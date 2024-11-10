AFC West foes face off in NFL Week 10 as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (8-0) host Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (5-4) on CBS and Paramount+. It looked like the Chiefs' perfect season would come to an end on Monday night, but they were able to pull off a 30-24 overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to stay undefeated. They host a Broncos team that has exceeded expectations this season but is also looking to rebound following a 41-10 blowout loss to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 42. The Chiefs are -376 money line favorites (risk $376 to win $100), while the Broncos are +296 underdogs.

Sunday's game will be streamed live on CBS.

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs

Chiefs vs. Broncos date: Sunday, Nov. 10

Chiefs vs. Broncos time: 1 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Broncos TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Broncos streaming: Paramount+

Week 10 NFL picks for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Broncos game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 14-7 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 195-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 49-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Chiefs vs. Broncos, the model is backing Kansas City to cover the spread. Mahomes appears to have avoided a serious ankle injury against the Bucs and will now go up against a team he is 12-1 against in his career. Kansas City's offense has also expanded with the additions of Kareem Hunt and DeAndre Hopkins, which will help against the sixth-ranked defense in the league.

As for the Broncos, they had won three out of four games before being upended by the Ravens. Baltimore's passing defense ranks at the bottom of the NFL and it was still able to force Nix into throwing an interception. Denver's defense could keep Kansas City from mounting a double-digit lead, but the model is still backing the home team to cover the spread.

