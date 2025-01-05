A playoff spot is on the line for the Denver Broncos (9-7), who host the Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) in NFL Week 18 action on CBS and Paramount+. This season has come down to the wire for Sean Payton's team, which has had an impressive season but failed to clinch a playoff berth in back-to-back games. The Chiefs, who very narrowly beat the Broncos 16-14 on a blocked field goal attempt in Week 10, are expected to rest most of their starters after clinching the AFC's No. 1 seed. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

The Broncos are 11-point favorites in the latest Broncos vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 40.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

Broncos vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Jan. 5

Broncos vs. Chiefs time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Broncos vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Broncos

Before tuning into Sunday's Broncos vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Broncos vs. Chiefs, the model is backing Kansas City to cover the spread. While Denver has been much better at covering this season (an AFC-best 11-5-0 ATS), the 11-point spread is rather steep for a team that has failed to cover in two straight games. That being said, the Broncos still have a good chance of winning with Patrick Mahomes and many of the Chiefs' starters resting this week.

Denver's 25th-ranked passing defense will have to contain Carson Wentz, who has only played in two games this season but could use Sunday's game to audition his talents for other teams. The model has the Broncos rising to the occasion in this matchup, but has the Chiefs covering the spread in 60% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

