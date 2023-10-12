The Denver Broncos are off to the team's worst five-game start (1-4) since 2019. On Thursday Night Football, the sledding does not get any easier for Sean Payton's team, as Denver will visit the Kansas City Chiefs to begin the NFL's Week 6 schedule. The Broncos are coming off a 31-21 loss to the Jets and have an active 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs. Kansas City is 4-1 overall this season, winning the last four games after a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is questionable with an ankle injury.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Kansas City. Kansas City is a 10.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47 in the latest Chiefs vs. Broncos odds. Before making any Broncos vs. Chiefs picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Broncos and just locked in its picks and Thursday Night Football predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Broncos vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Broncos spread: Chiefs -10.5

Chiefs vs. Broncos over/under: 47 points

Chiefs vs. Broncos money line: Chiefs -565, Broncos +417

DEN: Broncos are 0-4-1 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 3-2 against the spread this season

Chiefs vs. Broncos picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Broncos can cover

The Broncos can hope to win on the margins, including the NFL's best kickoff return average (35.2 yards per return). While the Broncos are struggling overall on defense, second-year standout Nik Bonitto is in the top eight of the NFL with 5.5 sacks, including 4.5 combined in the last two games.

On the outside, Patrick Surtain II is an elite cornerback, earning All-Pro honors in 2022 and ranking in the top eight of the NFL with six passes defended in 2023. Kansas City's corps of wide receivers is weakened this season, with no wide receiver averaging more than 43.8 yards per game, and star tight end Travis Kelce suffered an injury in Week 5 that has him hit with a questionable tag for Thursday Night Football. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Chris Jones and Kansas City's defense are flying high to begin the 2023 NFL season. The Chiefs have allowed 21 or fewer points in the first five games, marking the first time for the franchise to begin a season since 2013. Kansas City is in the top five of the NFL in points allowed per drive (1.16) and points allowed per game (16.0), and is giving up only 4.9 yards per play this season. Opponents are averaging only 301.4 total yards per game, and the Chiefs are in the top five in net yards allowed per pass attempt (5.2) and rushing touchdowns allowed (one).

Kansas City also excels in specialized situations, with top-10 marks in first downs allowed (90), third down efficiency allowed (35.4%), and red zone efficiency allowed (46.7%). Jones has at least one sack in seven straight games and ranks in the top 10 of the NFL with 4.5 sacks this season. That comes after a 2022 campaign in which he had 15.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. Broncos picks on TNF

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, calling for 52 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the model's TNF picks at SportsLine.

So who wins Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Broncos vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 171-119 roll on NFL picks, and find out.