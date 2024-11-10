Chiefs vs. Broncos takeaways: Kansas City blocks game-winning field goal at final buzzer to remain undefeated

Kansas City once again found a way to get the job done

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 9-0 on Sunday as they defeated the Denver Broncos 16-14, thanks to a blocked Wil Lutz field goal that would have won Denver the game. Mike Danna is the hero of Week 10, as he found a way to get a hand on the kick and save the Chiefs' perfect record. 

It appeared rookie quarterback Bo Nix was ready to pick up a victory against Patrick Mahomes as he led his offense 43 yards down the field on 12 plays to set up Lutz for a potential 35-yard game winner. But the Chiefs defense stood tall. 

Kansas City trailed 14-3 in the first half, but as the Chiefs have done so many times this year, found a way to get the job done.

Nix overall was impressive as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Courtland Sutton was his No. 1 wideout, catching six passes for 70 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos defense was outstanding, keeping pressure on Mahomes all day while sacking him a total of four times.

Mahomes completed 28 of 42 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown, while the offense picked up 300 yards of total offense. It wasn't a banner day for this unit, but Harrison Butker did convert on all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 20-yard game-winner with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Let's take a look at what went down in Kansas City on Sunday. 

Why the Chiefs won

It would be easy to say the Chiefs won because of the blocked field goal. Yes, that's true. But the Chiefs won because of their second-half defense in general. The Broncos scored 14 points in the second quarter, and then didn't score again.

Denver's offense recorded just 53 yards of total offense in the second half, and that includes the 43 yards that made up what the Broncos hoped would be their game-winning drive. Steve Spagnuolo found a way to shut down this Broncos offense in the second half, which is why the Chiefs remain perfect. 

Why the Broncos lost

This doesn't feel like a loss for the Broncos defense. Vance Joseph's unit was incredible, holding the Chiefs to 1-4 in the red zone, 7 of 16 on third downs and just one touchdown scored. That in itself should spell a victory when playing Mahomes, but it didn't. Sean Payton will likely spend some extra time with the special teams unit, because a Lutz 35-yarder should be automatic.

There are a lot of "what ifs" in this game. What if Sutton didn't drop that pass at the end of the first half that would have set up a Lutz field goal? What if the Broncos game-planned for the Chiefs' blitzes on third down better? Ultimately, I will chalk this loss up to the lack of offensive execution in the second half.

Play of the game

What else could it be?

Chiefs tidbits

  • The Chiefs have now won nine straight games when trailing by 7+ points including postseason. It's the longest such streak in NFL history
  • The Chiefs own a +58 point differential this season, the worst-ever by a 9-0 team in NFL history
  • Kansas City has spent more time trailing than ahead in FIVE of nine games this season
  • Mahomes is 19-14 down 10+ points in his career, and 39-19 down 7+ points in his career
  • The Chiefs have eight comeback wins this season, tied for most by any team through nine games in NFL history
  • The Chiefs have won 15 straight games, including postseason, which is the longest streak in franchise history

What's next

The Broncos (5-5) return to Denver, and will play host to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons (6-4). The Chiefs on the other hand hit the road to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (8-2). 

FINAL: KC 16 DEN 14

First downs: DEN 16 KC 19
Third downs: DEN 7-13 KC 7-16
Total yards: DEN 260 KC 300
Red zone: DEN 1-2 KC 1-4
Penalties: DEN 6-35 KC 3-10
TOP: DEN 26:39 KC 33:21

Bo Nix 22/30 215 yards 2 TDs
Patrick Mahomes 28/42 266 yards 1 TD

Audric Estime 14 carries 53 yards
Kareem Hunt 14 carries 35 yards, 7 catches 65 yards

Courtland Sutton 6 catches 70 yards 1 TD
Travis Kelce 8 catches 64 yards 1 TD

 
IT'S BLOCKED. CHIEFS WIN

 
One second remaining. Wil Lutz for the win from 35 yards out. Let's see what happens. 

 
Wow! Bo Nix hits Courtland Sutton for 13 yards on a third-and-6! Chiefs forced to use their final timeout. 

Broncos now at the KC 17-yard line down 2 points. 

 
Broncos are at the KC 34 with three minutes remaining in the game ... 

 
Chiefs take the lead on Butker's third FG of the day

The Chiefs have trailed all game, and never seemed rushed to get things going offensively. With six minutes remaining in the game, Kansas City finally acquired its first lead with a 20-yard Butker field goal -- his third of the day. It caps a 44-yard, 10-play drive. 

Steve Spagnuolo has shut down Denver's offense in the second half, as Nix and Co. haven't scored a single point since halftime. 

DEN 14 KC 16
5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter

 
The Broncos are not planning for the Chiefs' third-down blitzes -- and that's something they should be anticipating by this point. Three-and-out. 

 
The Chiefs' drive stalled at the 50-yard line after 44 yards gained on six plays. Kansas City is now 5 of 13 on third downs.

Opportunity for Broncos to score some points up one with 12 minutes remaining in the game. 

 
Xavier Worthy appears to be injured after failing to reel in a deep shot down the right sideline. 

 
Chiefs end the third quarter with a 16-yard sack from Nick Bolton on a third-and-11. 

 
Chiefs rebound with FG

After both teams traded punts to begin the second half, Mahomes engineered a 65-yard, 16-play drive that was halted at the Denver 10-yard line. The Chiefs even converted on a fourth-and-1 at the 12-yard line, but the Broncos defense stood tall.

Butker is good from 28 yards out.

DEN 14 KC 13
3:51 remaining in the third quarter

 
Magical Mahomes. He slips a sack on third-and-13, and finds Perine for a gain of 35 yards! 

 
Chiefs go three-and-out to begin the second half

The Broncos defense came out on fire to begin the third quarter. They sacked Mahomes on third-and-10 for the third time today to get the ball back to Nix and the offense. 

 
Exciting end to the first half!

 
HALFTIME: DEN 14 KC 10

First downs: DEN 11 KC 10
Third downs: DEN 3-5 KC 3-7
Total yards: DEN 192 KC 158
Yards per play: DEN 6.6 KC 4.9
TOP: DEN 12:49 KC 17:11

Bo Nix 14/20 160 yards 2 TDs
Patrick Mahomes 16/20 129 yards 1 TD

Audric Estime 4 carries 26 yards
Kareem Hunt 8 carries 24 yards

Courtland Sutton 3 catches 48 yards 1 TD
Travis Kelce 6 catches 53 yards 1 TD
DeAndre Hopkins 3 catches 25 yards

 
Travis Kelce scores on fourth-and-goal

The Chiefs didn't get down to the Denver 2-yard line to kick a field goal. Andy Reid kept his offense on the field on fourth-and-goal, and Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the Chiefs' first TD of the game. 11 plays, 70 yards and 7 points. With this TD reception, Kelce now has 76 career touchdown catches, tying Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown receptions in franchise history.

Bo Nix will have a chance for a two-minute drill.

DEN 14 KC 10
1:44 remaining in the second quarter


 
I was curious if Vance Joseph's blitzing of Mahomes was going to work, but it looks great so far. I think it's because the blitzers have been so effective. They are rushing Mahomes with intent to kill, not just to pressure him. They want to get hands on him. 

 
Bo Nix throws second TD pass of half

Nix and Sean Payton are cooking! On a third-and-2, Nix hit Courtland Sutton for a 32-yard TD pass off play action! 

Is there an upset brewing in Kansas City? Maybe, but keep in mind the Chiefs have trailed in every single game this season except one. 

DEN 14 KC 3
6:39 remaining in the second quarter


 
Chiefs answer Broncos TD with FG

The Chiefs offense went 52 yards down the field on 10 plays, but the Broncos defense stood tall near the red zone. A Jawaan Taylor illegal formation penalty pushed Kansas City back to second-and-12, and that's when the drive was halted.

Harrison Butker is good from 36 yards out.

DEN 7 KC 3
9:02 remaining in the second quarter

 
Chiefs starting LT Wanya Morris is down with an injury. I think his right ankle got trapped under some bodies in the backfield. 

 
Broncos strike first with Vele TD

Bo Nix looked comfortable on his third drive of the game. He took the Broncos offense 80 yards down the field on nine plays, and found Devaughn Vele for the 6-yard TD. 

TE Adam Trautman had a big gain of 34 yards on this possession, while the offense faced just one third down. 

 
Chiefs punt on first possession

It looked like Mahomes' offense was ready to put together a long drive their first time out, but the possession came to an end near midfield thanks to a Zach Allen sack on third-and-8. 

Mahomes completed 2 of 4 passes for 16 yards, and had a 12-yard rush. Kelce caught both of Mahomes' completions for a total of 16 yards. 

 
Bo Nix and Co. go three-and-out on first possession

The Broncos got the ball to begin the game, and they did nothing with it. Denver picked up a total of 1 yards before having to punt. Chiefs defense was swarming. 

