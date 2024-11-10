Chiefs vs. Broncos takeaways: Kansas City blocks game-winning field goal at final buzzer to remain undefeated

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 9-0 on Sunday as they defeated the Denver Broncos 16-14, thanks to a blocked Wil Lutz field goal that would have won Denver the game. Mike Danna is the hero of Week 10, as he found a way to get a hand on the kick and save the Chiefs' perfect record.

It appeared rookie quarterback Bo Nix was ready to pick up a victory against Patrick Mahomes as he led his offense 43 yards down the field on 12 plays to set up Lutz for a potential 35-yard game winner. But the Chiefs defense stood tall.

Kansas City trailed 14-3 in the first half, but as the Chiefs have done so many times this year, found a way to get the job done.

Nix overall was impressive as he completed 22 of 30 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Courtland Sutton was his No. 1 wideout, catching six passes for 70 yards and one touchdown. The Broncos defense was outstanding, keeping pressure on Mahomes all day while sacking him a total of four times.

Mahomes completed 28 of 42 passes for 266 yards and one touchdown, while the offense picked up 300 yards of total offense. It wasn't a banner day for this unit, but Harrison Butker did convert on all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 20-yard game-winner with just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Let's take a look at what went down in Kansas City on Sunday.

Why the Chiefs won

It would be easy to say the Chiefs won because of the blocked field goal. Yes, that's true. But the Chiefs won because of their second-half defense in general. The Broncos scored 14 points in the second quarter, and then didn't score again.

Denver's offense recorded just 53 yards of total offense in the second half, and that includes the 43 yards that made up what the Broncos hoped would be their game-winning drive. Steve Spagnuolo found a way to shut down this Broncos offense in the second half, which is why the Chiefs remain perfect.

Why the Broncos lost

This doesn't feel like a loss for the Broncos defense. Vance Joseph's unit was incredible, holding the Chiefs to 1-4 in the red zone, 7 of 16 on third downs and just one touchdown scored. That in itself should spell a victory when playing Mahomes, but it didn't. Sean Payton will likely spend some extra time with the special teams unit, because a Lutz 35-yarder should be automatic.

There are a lot of "what ifs" in this game. What if Sutton didn't drop that pass at the end of the first half that would have set up a Lutz field goal? What if the Broncos game-planned for the Chiefs' blitzes on third down better? Ultimately, I will chalk this loss up to the lack of offensive execution in the second half.

Play of the game

What else could it be?

Chiefs tidbits

The Chiefs have now won nine straight games when trailing by 7+ points including postseason. It's the longest such streak in NFL history

The Chiefs own a +58 point differential this season, the worst-ever by a 9-0 team in NFL history

Kansas City has spent more time trailing than ahead in FIVE of nine games this season

Mahomes is 19-14 down 10+ points in his career, and 39-19 down 7+ points in his career

The Chiefs have eight comeback wins this season, tied for most by any team through nine games in NFL history

The Chiefs have won 15 straight games, including postseason, which is the longest streak in franchise history

What's next

The Broncos (5-5) return to Denver, and will play host to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons (6-4). The Chiefs on the other hand hit the road to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (8-2).