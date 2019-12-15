Chiefs vs. Broncos weather: Snow expected to affect AFC West game as Kansas City is under winter storm warning

The Kansas City Chiefs have wrapped up the AFC West title and are fighting for a first-round bye, which will be needed in a brutal AFC that includes the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots (who Kansas City beat last week). Having a home game in the divisional round of the playoffs will be beneficial for the Chiefs, who will be be facing the Denver Broncos on Sunday in wintry weather conditions.

Snow is already falling in Kansas City as a winter storm warning is in effect throughout northwestern Missouri. Heavy mixed precipitation is expected throughout the region, with total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch estimated to fall. This precipitation is expected Sunday into Monday, which will be during the Chiefs-Broncos game (1 p.m. ET) start.

Temperature is expected to be 26 degrees around kickoff with foggy conditions and winds up to nine miles per hour.

How will this game affect the Chiefs game plan? The Chiefs are fifth in the NFL in yards per pass (7.8) and fourth in passing yards per game (288.7), but this will be a game they may try to establish the run. Kansas City is 22nd in the league in yards per carry (4.1) and 27th in yards per game (93.0), running the ball just 37.11% of the time (27th in NFL). Denver will look to take advantage of a Kansas City defense that is 30th in the league in yards per carry allowed (5.1) and 28th in rush yards per game allowed (137.7).

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Texans last week. Lock has revitalized the Broncos offense, which has averaged 30.5 points per game in his two starts. But the Chiefs defense is finding its stride, allowing just 12.5 points per game over the last two games. Denver runs the ball 43.21% of the time (10th in the NFL) as averages 108.9 rush yards a game (18th in NFL). The Broncos defense allows 4.2 yards per carry (14th in NFL) and 115.2 rush yards a game (21st in NFL).

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy has a history of performing well in the snow, rushing for 217 yards and two touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in a snow game in 2013 and 156 yards with a touchdown in a game for the Buffalo Bills in 2017. The snow caused McCoy to arrive late for the game. Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins also arrived late to the game, but all Chiefs players notified officials they were going to be late prior to their arrival, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sunday will be a snowy one in Arrowhead Stadium ... and a sight to behold for football fans as winter approaches.