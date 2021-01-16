The Kansas City Chiefs will start the defense of their Super Bowl title on Sunday when they host the surging Cleveland Browns in an AFC Divisional Round game. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. The Chiefs (14-2) rolled to their fifth consecutive AFC West title, wrapping up the division well ahead of the conclusion of the regular season. They also managed the top overall record in the AFC to secure the conference's home-field advantage throughout the 2021 NFL Playoffs and the lone first-round bye.

The Browns (12-5) defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend for their first postseason win since 1994. Kansas City is a 10-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 57 in the latest Chiefs vs. Browns odds at William Hill Sportsbook.

Now, here are several NFL odds and trends for Chiefs vs. Browns:

Chiefs vs. Browns point spread: Chiefs -10

Chiefs vs. Browns over-under total: 57 points

Chiefs vs. Browns money line: Chiefs -500, Browns +400

CLE: Underdog has covered the spread in five of the last seven meetings in this series

KC: Chiefs have covered four of their last five postseason home games

Why the Chiefs can cover



Although Patrick Mahomes is widely viewed as perhaps the most naturally gifted quarterback of this generation, it's clear that the 25-year-old prodigy doesn't intend to rely on his pure talent to get the Chiefs to a second consecutive Super Bowl.

According to numerous media reports this week, the Texas Tech product started studying hours of game tape on every potential playoff opponent once the seedings were announced. By the time the Browns had finished off the Steelers in the biggest upset of Wild Card weekend, Mahomes said he already had a "full notebook" prepared on them for Sunday's matchup.

The quarterback said his motivation for the extra homework stems from last year's run to the Super Bowl title in which he learned just how much hard work and preparation is required in order to win a championship.

Why the Browns can cover

The Chiefs will need to be wary of an upstart Browns club that is coming off one of the franchise's biggest wins in decades and whose players are seeing their self-belief system grow on a weekly basis. Last week, the Browns jumped on an errant snap and scored a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. They also capitalized on numerous mistakes from Pittsburgh on their way to an eye-opening 28-0 lead in the first quarter.

Even with first-year coach Kevin Stefanski unable to attend because of COVID, the Browns played with the swagger of a team that had something to prove and turned back Pittsburgh's second-half rally. Quarterback Baker Mayfield was efficient, going 21-of-34 for 263 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

