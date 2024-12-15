Two teams on opposite ends of the AFC standings face off in NFL Week 15 as the Cleveland Browns (3-10) host the Kansas City Chiefs (12-1) on CBS and Paramount+. Andy Reid's team pulled off another close victory in Week 14, clinching a playoff berth with a last-second 19-17 win against the Los Angeles Chargers. They will now face a Browns team that has lost back-to-back games and is likely already looking toward the offseason. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland is 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 4-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Browns

Browns vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Browns vs. Chiefs time: 1 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Browns vs. Chiefs, the model is backing Kansas City to cover the spread on the road. The Chiefs are giving up just 19.4 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NFL. Kansas City has reeled off three consecutive wins after suffering its only loss of the season on the road against the Bills. The Chiefs have held their opponents to only 17 points in each of their last two games.

The Browns, meanwhile, have lost each of their last six games against an opponent from the AFC West. In addition, Cleveland is 2-9 in its last 11 games overall and 1-8 in its previous nine games played on a Sunday. That's a big reason why the model is backing the Chiefs to cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS