New Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got his squad down to the three with his 35-yard catch through double coverage, and then he got them into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown catch. Safe to say the five-time Pro Bowler is making his presence felt tonight.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries where to watch 'MNF' showdown
Kansas City looks to remain unbeaten
Week 9 and the first half of the 2024 regular season wraps up from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kanas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked off in prime time.
Patrick Mahomes and Co. come into this matchup a perfect 7-0 on the year. Even with that undefeated record, the defending champions have yet to reach their ceiling, particularly on offense. Mahomes is looking to turn the tide on what has statistically been the worst start to his career, but he will be playing his second game with wideout DeAndre Hopkins, whom the Chiefs traded for last week. Meanwhile, the Bucs are looking to keep pace in the NFC South and stop a two-game losing skid. They've been hit hard by injuries on offense this season, so Baker Mayfield may continue to lean on his backfield along with tight end Cade Otton, who had two touchdown receptions in Week 8.
Will the Chiefs remain undefeated? Or will the Bucs pull off the upset to close the page on the first half of the year? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Monday's contest. Below, you'll find real-time highlights and instant analysis from our experts.
Buccaneers at Chiefs where to watch
Date: Monday, Nov. 4 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Missouri)
TV: ESPN/ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)
Odds: Chiefs -9, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
The Buccaneers take their first lead of the night on a seven-yard rushing touchdown by Rachaad White. He walked in untouched thanks to some top tier running blocking by Tampa Bay. The Bucs lead 7-3 with 10:23 left in the half.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman is questionable to return with a shoulder injury
Chiefs get back in field goal range after consecutive completions of four yards following a wide receiver reverse by Xavier Worthy going backwards 10 yards. Harrison Butker's 40-yard field goal puts the Chiefs up 3-0 with 2:16 left in the opening quarter.
Back to back incompletions by Baker Mayfield stall the Buccaneers opening drive. Two punts open the Week 9 finale.
Vita Vea blows through the Chiefs offensive line for a nine-yard sack that pushes Kansas City back to the Buccaneers 41. They punt the football away on the opening drive of the game, and the NFL's passing touchdowns leader Baker Mayfield will take the field for the first time tonight.
Buccaneers win the coin toss and defer, so Patrick Mahomes and Co. will take the field first
Patrick Mahomes is putting up career-worsts in passing yards per game, passing yards per attempt, touchdowns, interceptions and passer rating through seven games of a season.
- 8 TD, 9 INT this season (4th QB since 1970 to start 7-0 with more interceptions than passing touchdowns)
- First since Peyton Manning for 2015 Broncos (won Super Bowl)
- Qualified QB with more interceptions than passing touchdowns this season entering Week 9: Mahomes, Gardner Minshew, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson
- Only QB this season to start every team's game and have more INT than Pass TD
- 1.5 Pass TD per game. 253.7 pass YPG in last 2 seasons (2.4 Pass TD per game and 303.0 pass YPG in 1st 6 career seasons)
- 2nd-shortest avg pass length in NFL this season (5.8)
- 16 total TD, 11 TO during Chiefs' 13-game win streak
- 20 straight games without 3+ Pass TD including playoffs (longest streak in career); next-longest streak: 6 games
- 12 straight regular-season games with 1+ TO (longest streak in career)
- Won 7 straight games down 7+ points (2nd-longest streak by QB since 2000 behind Peyton Manning's 8 straight from 2008-09)
- 3rd QB all-time with 3+ 12-game win streaks including playoffs (P. Manning, Brady)
- 18-14 down 10+ pts in career including playoffs (best record in NFL history min. 15 starts)
Baker Mayfield leads the NFL with 21 touchdown passes this season, which is the second-most through eight games in Buccaneers history. However, he has struggled on "Monday Night Football." Mayfield has lost six of his seven career MNF starts, and he has thrown 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in those games. Mayfield is currently on a personal six-game losing streak on "Monday Night Football."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-3 in their last four games after a 3-1 start despite averaging 34.5 points per game during their 1-3 stretch. That 34.5 points per game is the third-most points per game by any team in a four-game span with a losing record since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.
Most PPG in 4-Game Span with Losing Record - Single Season Since 1970
1983 Chiefs 35.8
2022 Lions 35.0
2024 Buccaneers 34.5 <<
>> 1-3 in last 4 games
Kansas City's 13-game winning streak is tied for the longest in team history including the playoffs.
Longest Chiefs Win Streaks - Franchise History
2023-24 13
2019-20 13
2015-16 11
2020 0 10
>> Incl. Postseason
The 7-0 Chiefs look to stay unbeaten when they host the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The last three 7-0 or better teams to play on a Monday all lost:
- 2019 49ers vs Seahawks
- 2020 Steelers vs Washington
- 2022 Eagles vs Washington
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is inactive tonight with the Chiefs utilizing Kareem Hunt, Samaje Perine and Carson Steele as their running back rotation.
The Buccaneers will be down two wide receivers: Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan. Evans was ruled out with a hamstring on Friday, and he will miss his second game in a row. McMillan will miss his third game of the season and his first since Week 5 with a hamstring injury. Chris Godwin is also out for the season, s Baker Mayfield will be throwing to veteran and former Oklahoma teammate Sterling Shepard, Trey Palmer and tight end Cade Otton as his top targets.