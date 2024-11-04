Chiefs vs. Buccaneers live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, injuries where to watch 'MNF' showdown

Week 9 and the first half of the 2024 regular season wraps up from Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kanas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked off in prime time.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. come into this matchup a perfect 7-0 on the year. Even with that undefeated record, the defending champions have yet to reach their ceiling, particularly on offense. Mahomes is looking to turn the tide on what has statistically been the worst start to his career, but he will be playing his second game with wideout DeAndre Hopkins, whom the Chiefs traded for last week. Meanwhile, the Bucs are looking to keep pace in the NFC South and stop a two-game losing skid. They've been hit hard by injuries on offense this season, so Baker Mayfield may continue to lean on his backfield along with tight end Cade Otton, who had two touchdown receptions in Week 8.

Will the Chiefs remain undefeated? Or will the Bucs pull off the upset to close the page on the first half of the year? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Monday's contest. Below, you'll find real-time highlights and instant analysis from our experts.

Buccaneers at Chiefs where to watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 4 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Missouri)

TV: ESPN/ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Chiefs -9, O/U 45.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)