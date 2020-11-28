The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in one of the marquee games on the Week 12 NFL schedule. Tampa Bay is 7-4 overall and 3-2 at home, while the Chiefs are 9-1 overall and 5-0 on the road. The Chiefs have won five consecutive games. The Buccaneers have lost two of their past three.

Kansas City is favored by three points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Chiefs odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points expected is set at 56.

Here are several NFL betting lines for Chiefs vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs spread: Buccaneers +3

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs over-under: 56 points

Buccaneers vs. Chiefs money line: Tampa Bay +165, Kansas City -185

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers fell 27-24 to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Tampa Bay has lost two in a row at home and has only two wins against teams with winning records. The Buccaneers lost for the third time in four prime time games this season. Tom Brady threw for 216 yards, two TDs and two INTs. He ranks fourth in the league with 25 TD passes.

Tampa Bay totaled just 42 rushing yards in Week 11. The Buccaneers rank 26th in the NFL in rushing. Center A.Q. Shipley suffered a potentially career-ending neck injury. Guard Ali Marpet (concussion) is questionable for Week 12. Tackle Donovan Smith (ankle) is also questionable. Jamel Dean (concussion) is out this week. Jason Pierre-Paul has an INT in his past two games. The Buccaneers have won the last five meetings with the Chiefs. This is the first time since 2012 that the teams will meet in Tampa Bay.

What you need to know about the Chiefs

The Chiefs scored a 35-31 victory over the Raiders this past Sunday, avenging their only loss of the season in Week 5 to Las Vegas. Patrick Mahomes completed 34 of 45 passes for 348 yards and two TDs vs. an INT. He has passed for 1,561 yards (312.2 per game) and 14 TDs vs. one INT for a 121.8 rating in his past five games. Mahomes leads the NFL with 3,035 passing yards and ranks third with 27 TD passes.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 69 yards and a career-high two TDs last week. He ranks second among rookies in scrimmage yards (887) and rushing yards (655). Tyreek Hill had 102 yards and a TD on a season-high 11 catches last week. His 10 receiving TDs are second most in the league. Travis Kelce had eight catches for team-high 127 yards last week. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row with eight-plus catches and 100-plus yards. Kelce leads all tight ends in catches (66) and yards (896) and is tied for the lead in TDs (seven).

How to make Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks

