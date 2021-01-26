A total of seven teams have repeated as Super Bowl champions, with the Pittsburgh Steelers accomplishing the feat twice. The last team to join the group was the New England Patriots, who won the Lombardi Trophy after the 2003 and 2004 seasons. The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to earn their place in history when they face the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Kansas City (16-2), which defeated San Francisco last year to claim its first title in 50 years, has a chance to repeat after getting past Buffalo in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. Tampa Bay (14-5) posted a 31-26 victory at Green Bay for supremacy in the NFC. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 56.5.

Now, here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Bucs vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over-under: 56.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -170, Tampa Bay +150

KC: Covered twice in the last 10 games

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four playoff games as underdogs

Why the Chiefs can cover

After suffering a concussion in Kansas City's Divisional Round victory over Cleveland, Patrick Mahomes didn't use his feet much against the Bills, running only five times for five yards. But his arm was firing on all cylinders, as he completed 29-of-38 pass attempts for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Mahomes proved he will not falter under the game's biggest spotlight last season, when he threw for 286 yards and a pair of TDs while also running for a score in Super Bowl LIV.

Travis Kelce had a strong postseason last year, making 19 catches for 207 yards and four touchdowns in three contests. The 31-year-old tight end has been even better this time around, hauling in 21 passes for 227 yards and three TDs in two games. Kelce scored twice while gaining 118 yards on 13 receptions against Buffalo, marking the fifth time he reached the 100-yard mark in 11 career playoff games.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Having success with a new team at the age of 43 after spending the previous 20 seasons with one organization would be a daunting task for most players, but as everyone knows, Tom Brady is nothing like most players. The three-time NFL MVP guided the Buccaneers to their first postseason berth since 2007 and now has them one win away from the second championship in franchise history as he plays in his record 10th Super Bowl.

Brady won six of his first nine appearances and threw three touchdown passes against the Packers to earn a shot at a seventh victory. One of those scoring tosses went to Mike Evans, who has been limited to only four catches over his last two games. The 27-year-old, who has amassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of his seven NFL seasons, was productive in his playoff debut against Washington in the wild-card round, hauling in six passes for a game-high 119 yards.

How to make Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks

