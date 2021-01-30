The AFC has reigned supreme, as its representatives have won five of the last six Super Bowls. Tom Brady has played a major role in the dominance, guiding New England to three titles during that span. The future Hall-of-Famer now has the opportunity to claim victory for the other conference when he leads the NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers into battle against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 7. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

A four-time Super Bowl MVP, Brady will participate in the title game for the fourth time in five years and 10th overall in his career after helping Tampa Bay (14-5) post a 31-26 victory at Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (16-2) earned the chance to win back-to-back Lombardi Trophies by topping Buffalo for the AFC crown. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 56.5. Before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, see the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over-under: 56.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Covered twice in the last 10 games

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four playoff games as underdogs

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City received a major contribution in last year's Super Bowl from Damien Williams, who ran for 104 yards and a touchdown while also hauling in a TD catch. The 28-year-old opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19, but the Chiefs have been getting strong performances this postseason from another running back who shares his surname. Darrel Williams ran for a career-high 78 yards against Cleveland in the Divisional Round before rushing for 52 and a score versus the Bills.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2018, the 25-year-old from LSU has 13 carries in each of the Chiefs' playoff games thus far after hitting double-digits just once during the regular season.

Kansas City's ground attack also includes rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who returned against Buffalo after missing two games with hip and ankle injuries, as well as three-time Pro Bowler Le'Veon Bell, who is expected to be available after sitting out the AFC Championship Game with a knee ailment.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Even though Brady was not provided with an abundance of talented weapons in his final season with New England in 2019, he still managed to connect with 11 different players for touchdowns. In the 2021 NFL Playoffs, Brady has continued to utilize a significant portion of his arsenal, as seven members of the Buccaneers have hauled in a scoring pass.

Tampa Bay's ground attack in the NFL Playoffs 2021 has been led by Leonard Fournette, who has rushed for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 26-year-old from LSU, whose workload in his first year with the Buccaneers (97-367) was miniscule compared to his 265-carry, 1,152-yard performance with Jacksonville in 2019, also has 14 receptions for 102 yards and a TD.

Tampa Bay's backfield also includes Ronald Jones, who rushed for a career-high 978 yards during the regular season but has been dealing with a quadriceps injury that sidelined him for the wild-card round and limited him to a total of 23 carries in the team's following two contests.

How to make Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks

