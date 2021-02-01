Since the Super Bowl debuted in the 1966 season, no team has had the luxury of playing the game in its home stadium. Two clubs have come close, as the Los Angeles Rams participated in Super Bowl XIV in Pasadena, while the San Francisco 49ers played in Super Bowl XIX in Stanford. The NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will make history on Sunday, Feb. 7, when they take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in the 2021 Super Bowl. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay (14-5) earned the distinction of competing for the Lombardi Trophy after recording three road victories this postseason, including a 31-26 win at Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (16-2) will look to repeat as champions after knocking off Buffalo for the AFC title. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 56.5. Before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, see the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Championship Weekend in the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Bucs in the Super Bowl 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Bucs vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over-under: 56.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Covered twice in the last 10 games

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four playoff games as underdogs

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3 Bet Now

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes came up with one of his best performances of the regular season in Kansas City's victory at Tampa Bay. The Super Bowl LIV MVP completed 37-of-49 pass attempts for 462 yards, the second-highest total of his brief but brilliant career, and three touchdowns. Mahomes has excelled in four head-to-head meetings with Tom Brady, averaging 348 yards passing while totaling 11 TD tosses.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill also had a monumental game in the first meeting with the Buccaneers, hauling in 13 passes, including all three of Mahomes' scoring tosses, for a career-high 269 yards. The 26-year-old became one of three players since 1980 to amass over 200 receiving yards in one quarter.

It was the third and final 100-yard effort of the regular season by Hill, but the five-time Pro Bowler has eclipsed the century mark in each of the Chiefs' two playoffs games thus far.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

While elated that he'll be starting in the Super Bowl for the 10th time in his career, Tom Brady can't be happy with his second-half performance against Green Bay, as he threw interceptions on three straight possessions. However, the 43-year-old, who was picked off just once in his previous six games, still had multiple touchdown passes for the 10th consecutive time and 13th in 14 contests.

Already first in NFL history with 18 TD tosses in the Super Bowl, Brady increased his all-time lead in playoff scoring passes to 80 with that outing.

Rob Gronkowski had a steady regular season for a player who returned from a one-year retirement, finishing third on the team with 623 yards and tied for second with seven touchdown catches. The 31-year-old tight end hasn't been a factor this postseason, making only two receptions for 43 yards, but he brings experience, and familiarity with his quarterback, into the matchup against Kansas City.

How to make Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under, with the simulations showing the teams combining for 56 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see which side to back here.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 55? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 120-78 roll.

