The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waited almost 20 years to compete for the Lombardi Trophy for the second time. It's no coincidence that they ended the drought in their first year with a six-time champion leading the offense. The NFC champion Buccaneers will hope Tom Brady can help them win it all for the first time since 2002 when they square off against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7 in the 2021 Super Bowl. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Brady, who is making his 10th Super Bowl appearance, has guided Tampa Bay (14-5) to three road victories this postseason, including a 31-26 victory at Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (16-2) are looking to become the eighth team to repeat Super Bowl champions after defeating Buffalo for the conference title. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 56.5.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over-under: 56.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Covered twice in the last 10 games

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four playoff games as underdogs

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City trailed by double-digits in all three games last postseason and would have fallen into a similar hole last Sunday if not for a missed extra point by the Bills. But as usual, quarterback Patrick Mahomes helped make the deficit disappear, guiding the Chiefs to touchdowns on three straight drives in the second quarter. The MVP of Super Bowl 54 set a playoff career-high with 325 passing yards while improving to 6-1 in the postseason.

The Chiefs added a pair of rushing touchdowns against Buffalo, with Darrel Williams and rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire both finding the end zone. The 25-year-old Williams, who missed last postseason with a hamstring injury, had 13 of the team's 25 rushing attempts and gained 52 yards.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in May 2018, Williams came up with the best performance of his NFL career in the Divisional Round against Cleveland, recording 78 yards on 13 carries while matching his regular-season high with four receptions for 16 yards.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Brady has been on this stage more than anyone in NFL history, as he'll make his 10th appearance after going 6-3 with New England. Needless to say, the 43-year-old owns numerous Super Bowl passing records and has been named Super Bowl MVP four times.

Brady threw interceptions on three consecutive second-half possessions against the Packers last Sunday, but he also had three touchdown passes, marking the 10th straight game in which he recorded multiple scoring tosses. The future Hall-of-Famer has passed for seven TDs this postseason, three shy of the career-high he registered in 2014 en route to the fourth of his six Super Bowl rings.

