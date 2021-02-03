The first of the four major North American sports leagues to crown a champion following the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic was the NHL, which awarded the Stanley Cup to the Tampa Bay Lightning in September. A month later, MLB's Tampa Bay Rays competed in the World Series but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The NFC champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the third team from North Florida to vie for a crown on Sunday, when they face the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay (14-5) will aim for its second championship in franchise history after defeating Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game. The Chiefs (16-2) will look to repeat as Super Bowl champs following a win over Buffalo for the conference title. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under has dropped to 56. Before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, see the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800. The model also enters Championship Weekend in the 2021 NFL Playoffs on an incredible 120-78 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Bucs in the Super Bowl 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are the latest NFL odds and trends for Bucs vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over-under: 56 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Covered twice in the last 10 games

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four playoff games as underdogs

Latest Odds: Tampa Bay Buccaneers +3 Bet Now

Why the Chiefs can cover

Facing a team with a quarterback who is seeking his seventh Super Bowl title in his 10th appearance may seem daunting, but Patrick Mahomes has proven to be unflappable. The 25-year-old already is about to complete just his third NFL season and already has been named league MVP, won a championship and claimed Super Bowl MVP honors. Mahomes had a strong regular season, throwing for 4,740 yards and 38 touchdowns to finish second and fourth, respectively.

Mahomes has one of the top wideouts in the NFL in Tyreek Hill at his disposal and could get back the services of receiver Sammy Watkins, who hasn't played since Week 16 due to a calf injury. Mahomes has also formed a dangerous connection with tight end Travis Kelce, who has 21 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns this postseason.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has no shortage of dangerous players on offense, with four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady leading the way, but the Buccaneers also have a defense that is extremely opportunistic. The unit has recorded seven takeaways in its three contests this postseason, six of which were converted into touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have registered 41 points off the seven takeaways, tying the 2002 Tampa Bay squad (13 takeaways) for the third-highest total in a postseason since 1993 and finishing a missed extra point shy of matching the 2001 St. Louis Rams (10) for second-most.

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting has three of the Buccaneers' five interceptions in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, with all three being turned into TDs. The 23-year-old from Central Michigan picked off just one pass during the regular season after making three interceptions as a rookie in 2019.

How to make Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under, with the simulations showing the teams combining for 56 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see which side to back here.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 55? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 120-78 roll.

