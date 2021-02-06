With nine Super Bowl appearances, Tom Brady owns many of the records for the NFL's biggest game. However, with just one previous Super Bowl title under his belt, Patrick Mahomes has the opportunity to make one of those marks his own. The 25-year-old can surpass Brady as the youngest quarterback with two championship rings when the Kansas City Chiefs take on Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Mahomes, who led Kansas City (16-2) to a victory over San Francisco in Super Bowl 54, is also trying to become the sixth player to win multiple Super Bowl MVP honors. Brady is making the 10th Super Bowl appearance of his career but first with Tampa Bay (14-5), which is seeking the second championship in franchise history. Kansas City is a three-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under has dropped to 56.

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Kansas City -3

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over-under: 56 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -165, Tampa Bay +145

KC: Covered twice in the last 10 games

TB: Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four playoff games as underdogs

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City was among the top offensive teams during the regular season, ranking first in total offense (415.8 yards) and passing offense (320), all while finishing sixth in scoring. The Chiefs also have been effective in the 2021 NFL Playoffs, as they're third in total offense (438.5 yards), second in passing (320) and fourth in scoring (30 points).

They've also been stout on the other side of the ball. Frank Clark has registered a pair of sacks in two contests after notching only six during the regular season. The 27-year-old defensive end also came up big during the Chiefs' championship run last year by recording five sacks in three playoff games. Rookie safety L'Jarius Sneed also has two sacks this postseason and will be ready to blitz Brady, as he has cleared the concussion protocol after being injured against Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

With nine previous Super Bowl appearances, it's no surprise that Brady owns a number of the event's all-time records. The 43-year-old has amassed 2,838 passing yards, 18 touchdown tosses and owns the top two single-game yardage totals (505 in Super Bowl LII, 466 in Super Bowl LI). Brady will join Manning, Craig Morton and Kurt Warner as the only quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl for two different teams and can become the first to record a victory in three separate decades.

Brady has spread the wealth this postseason, throwing touchdown passes to six different players. Mike Evans, who was fourth in the NFL with a career-high 13 scoring receptions during the regular season, is the only member of the Buccaneers with multiple TD catches (two) and one of four to reach double-digit receptions (10).

Fellow wideout Chris Godwin leads Tampa Bay with 223 receiving yards and is tied for most catches (14) with running back Leonard Fournette, who has hauled in a TD pass while also running for 211 yards and a pair of scores.

How to make Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks

