Two of the top quarterbacks in the NFL will face off on Sunday Night Football. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will take the field for the sixth head-to-head meeting between the legendary signal-callers. Brady leads the all-time matchup by a 3-2 margin, including a win in Super Bowl LV. Brady leads the 2-1 The Under has hit in all three Buccaneers' games this season and in the last two Chiefs games.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Tampa. Tampa Bay is favored by one in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 46. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -1

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over/under: 46 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Chiefs +100, Buccaneers -120

KC: Chiefs are 11-12 against the spread in their last 23 games

TB: Buccaneers are 12-10 against the spread in their last 22 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is keyed by a high-powered offense, headlined by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The Chiefs are already off and running with productive offensive numbers, but the start of the 2022 season is also encouraging for the team's defense. Kansas City is in the top 10 in total defense, yielding only 314 yards per game and 27.3 yards per drive. The Chiefs have allowed only 58 first downs in the first three games and teams are converting only 32.6% of third down chances against Kansas City.

The Chiefs have four players with multiple sacks this season, headlined by Chris Jones with two and four tackles for loss. Kansas City has yielded only one rushing touchdown, with top-tier marks in rushing defense (86.7 yards allowed per game) and yards per carry (3.6). The Chiefs are giving up only 5.1 net yards per pass attempt, and the Buccaneers are currently No. 22 or worse in scoring offense, points per drive, total yards, yards per drive, first downs, rushing yards, yards per carry, and third down efficiency this season.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay's defensive prowess is impressive. No team has allowed fewer points than the Buccaneers, giving up only 27 points across three games. The Buccaneers also lead the league in points allowed per drive (0.75), turnovers created (8), and turnover rate (22.2%). Havoc-creation is helpful, but the Buccaneers are also rock-solid, ranking No. 4 in the NFL in yards allowed per game (289.0) and yards allowed per drive (24.1). Tampa Bay is No. 2 in first downs allowed (44), with three passing touchdowns allowed compared to five interceptions.

The Buccaneers are giving up only 4.9 net yards per pass attempt and are yielding only 79.3 rushing yards per game. Tampa Bay has not allowed a rushing touchdown this season and opponents are averaging only 3.8 yards per carry. The Chiefs struggle to run the ball, averaging only 93 yards per game and 4.1 yards per carry, and Tampa Bay can bank on that while attempting to slow Patrick Mahomes.

