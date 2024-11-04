The Kansas City Chiefs (7-0) will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4) on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs are the only undefeated team left in the NFL. In Week 8, Kansas City beat the Raiders, 27-20. On the other sideline, the Buccaneers have lost two games in a row, falling to the Atlanta Falcons last week, 31-26. Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans (hamstring) is out, while fellow receiver Chris Godwin (ankle) is on injured reserve.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a nine-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. The Chiefs are -435 money-line favorites, while the Buccaneers are +339 underdogs. Before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Chiefs vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 9 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Bucs vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -9

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers over/under: 45.5 points

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers money line: Kansas City -435, Tampa Bay +339

KC: Chiefs have hit the team total Under in six of their last eight games at home

TB: Buccaneers have scored last in nine of their last 12 games

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Kansas City Chiefs are 11th in the NFL in total offense (348). Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the leader of this unit and will find a way to get his playmakers the ball. Mahomes has thrown for 1,651 passing yards and eight passing touchdowns. He's thrown for 220-plus yards in four different games this season.

Tight end Travis Kelce has been a reliable playmaker throughout his career and has picked up his play recently. Kelce leads the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (335) with a score. He's gone over 70 receiving yards in three of the past four games. Tampa Bay's pass defense has struggled, ranking 29th in pass defense (255.4).

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has excelled for the Bucs. Although he's been without his top targets, Mayfield is still able to make the right play. The Oklahoma product is second in the NFL in passing yards (2,189) and first in passing touchdowns (21). He's thrown for 300-plus yards in three straight games. In his last outing, he went 37-of-50 for 330 yards and three passing scores.

Tight end Cade Otton has stepped up his game in the absence of Evans and Godwin. Otton has secure hands and excels in the middle of the field. The 25-year-old is second on the team in catches (36) and receiving yards (344) with three touchdowns. He's finished with at least eight catches and 80 yards in back-to-back games.

