The are multiple ways to wager on the 2021 Super Bowl, and with hundreds of Super Bowl LV prop bets available, it's hard to know where to start. William Hill Sportsbook has revealed hundreds of 2021 Super Bowl props, and sports fans everywhere will lock in their picks ahead of Buccaneers vs. Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 7. One of the 2021 Super Bowl prop bets that could be among the most popular is over-under on passing yards for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, currently 327.5.

Mahomes had a stellar performance against the Buccaneers in Week 12, throwing for 462 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City's 27-24 victory. However, Mahomes has failed to eclipse 300 passing yards in three of his last four outings. Is Mahomes a lock to record over 327.5 passing yards, or should you look elsewhere for value on the 2021 Super Bowl prop bets? Before locking in any NFL prop bets for Super Bowl LV, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Chiefs prop predictions from SportsLine's proven NFL experts.

SportsLine's team of experts include R.J. White, Larry Hartsein, Kenny White, Emory Hunt, Mike Tierney and Mike McClure. White is the CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy editor and enters the 2021 Super Bowl as SportsLine's top NFL expert. He's on an 80-56 run on all NFL picks, returning over $1,500 during that span.

Hartstein is SportsLine's senior analyst and on a 22-12 run on his NFL against the spread picks, returning well over $800. Hunt, Tierney and White are all experienced sports bettors, and McClure is a professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in winnings. As SportsLine's predictive data engineer, McClure also specializes in player projections and advanced statistical analysis.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, SportsLine's team of experts have evaluated the NFL player props and locked in their top 30 2021 Super Bowl prop picks. You can only see them here.

McClure is backing Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill to go over 89.5 receiving yards. In Kansas City's Week 12 victory over Tampa Bay, Hill hauled in 13 receptions for 269 yards and three touchdowns. He's also finished with at least 110 receiving yards in his last two games.

"Hill hit this number in the first quarter in the November matchup between these two teams," McClure told SportsLine. "While I'm not expecting a 269-yard game, my median simulation number is 96.4 yards in this matchup. The most attractive thing about betting a Hill over is the fact that he can turn a four-yard pass into a 50-yard gain very easily."

Another 2021 Super Bowl prop bet SportsLine's experts are all over: Hartstein says Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce provides plenty of value as an anytime touchdown scorer at -162.

"He's scored in six straight and has 14 touchdowns in 17 games played," Hartstein said. "Because Hill exploded in the regular-season meeting, the Bucs will pay more attention to the speedster. Look for Kelce, who caught eight passes for 82 yards in that matchup, to take full advantage."

In addition, SportsLine's elite NFL experts also pounded props with big plus-money payouts, including a prop with a monumental triple-digit payout. Check out the top Super Bowl prop bets from SportsLine's proven NFL experts before making any Chiefs vs. Buccaneers picks.

Which Super Bowl LV prop bets should you target? And which prop would bring a massive triple-digit return? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Super Bowl 55 prop bets, all from a team of Vegas insiders with decades of experience crushing the NFL.