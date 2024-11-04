Chiefs vs. Buccaneers recap: Kansas City outlasts Tampa Bay with game-winning TD drive in overtime

The Kansas City Chiefs were pushed to the brink by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but remain undefeated to wrap up Week 9. Lining up at the goal line, Kareem Hunt barreled through the end zone in overtime for the game-winning touchdown to keep his team perfect on the year with a 30-24 victory.

This came after a frantic final minute of regulation where Baker Mayfield orchestrated a 10-play, 71-yard drive that knotted the game at 24 to help force overtime. After winning the coin toss, Patrick Mahomes led the defending Super Bowl champs on a 70-yard drive to move to 8-0 on the year.

Despite 27 points being scored in the second half/overtime, it was a relatively slow start for both of these offenses, but the Chiefs got on the board first after orchestrating a field goal drive on their second possession of the game. However, it was the Bucs who initially landed in the end zone as Rashaad White, a Kansas City native, capped off an 11-play drive with a 7-yard touchdown run in the early stages of the second quarter.

It wouldn't take long for the Chiefs to answer and retake the lead, responding with their own 11-play touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. There, DeAndre Hopkins reeled in a tremendous 35-yard catch in double coverage to convert a third-and-8 situation. Three plays later, he connected with Patrick Mahomes for a goal-line touchdown, his first as a Chief and first of two on the night.

As the game turned to the second half, the Buccaneers largely owned the third quarter, enjoying a 10-0 run to reclaim the lead. Tight end Cade Otton was the catalyst on their touchdown drive to begin the third quarter, while the defense continued to apply pressure on Mahomes.

Kansas City's offense would start to come alive in the closing minutes of the third, however, which set the stage for their fourth-quarter surge. It was at that juncture that Hunt and the K.C. running game began imposing their will, as the team finished with 124 yards on the ground and helped lead a 14-0 run.

While it looked as if they'd simply ride that to victory, the Bucs wouldn't go quietly. Down a touchdown with just over two minutes to play in regulation and one timeout, Mayfield completed a touchdown pass to Ryan Miller to tie the game with 27 seconds left and force overtime.

That was as close as they could come, however, as K.C. won the toss to begin overtime and ran away with the game.

With this game in the books, the Chiefs will stick around Arrowhead and await the Denver Broncos, who'll come to town in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers head back to Tampa and gear up for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.