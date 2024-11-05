The Chiefs are now 8-0 after running back Kareem Hunt's two-yard touchdown run. Tampa Bay decided not to go for two following their touchdown with 27 seconds left, and they never touched the football again after losing the coin toss. Chiefs 30, Buccaneers 24.
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers score, takeaways: Kansas City outlasts Tampa Bay with game-winning TD drive in overtime
Kansas City moves to 8-0
The Kansas City Chiefs were pushed to the brink by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but remained undefeated to wrap up Week 9. Lining up at the goal line, Kareem Hunt barreled through the end zone in overtime for the game-winning touchdown to keep his team perfect on the year with a 30-24 victory.
This came after a frantic final minute of regulation where Baker Mayfield orchestrated a 10-play, 71-yard drive that knotted the game at 24 to help force overtime. After the Chiefs won the coin toss, Patrick Mahomes led the defending Super Bowl champs on a 70-yard drive to move to 8-0 on the year.
Despite 27 points being scored in the second half/overtime, it was a relatively slow start for both of these offenses, but the Chiefs got on the board first after orchestrating a field goal drive on their second possession of the game. However, it was the Bucs who initially landed in the end zone as Rashaad White, a Kansas City native, capped off an 11-play drive with a 7-yard touchdown run in the early stages of the second quarter.
It wouldn't take long for the Chiefs to answer and retake the lead, responding with their own 11-play touchdown drive on the ensuing possession. DeAndre Hopkins reeled in a tremendous 35-yard catch in double coverage to convert a third-and-8 situation. Three plays later, he connected with Patrick Mahomes for a goal-line touchdown, his first as a Chief and first of two on the night.
As the game turned to the second half, the Buccaneers largely owned the third quarter, enjoying a 10-0 run to reclaim the lead. Tight end Cade Otton was the catalyst on their touchdown drive to begin the third quarter, while the defense continued to apply pressure on Mahomes.
Kansas City's offense would start to come alive in the closing minutes of the third, however, which set the stage for their fourth-quarter surge. It was at that juncture that Hunt and the K.C. running game began imposing their will, as the team finished with 124 yards on the ground and helped lead a 14-0 run.
While it looked as if they'd simply ride that to victory, the Bucs wouldn't go quietly. Down a touchdown with just over two minutes to play in regulation and one timeout, Mayfield completed a touchdown pass to Ryan Miller to tie the game with 27 seconds left and force overtime.
That was as close as they could come, however, as K.C. won the toss to begin overtime and ran away with the game.
For more on how this game unfolded, check out our takeaways below.
Why the Chiefs won
Kansas City -- specifically Patrick Mahomes -- was dominant on third down Monday night, and that's what propelled them to the win. The Chiefs quarterback completed 11 of his 13 pass attempts on third down in Week 9 for 126 yards, three touchdowns and 10 total first-down conversions. As a team, Kansas City converted 12 of their 18 third-down situations and their lone fourth-down attempt.
That ability to keep the chains moving noticeably wore out the Buccaneers defense as the contest went on, which opened up the running game for Kareem Hunt and others out of the backfield to start imposing their will in the second half. During their second possession of the second half, Hunt rushed for 47 yards on a 6.7-yard-per-attempt average to help march the offense down the field to tie the game at 17. That ability to churn yardage on the ground late proved to be key in Kansas City's overtime win.
Why the Buccaneers lost
It was a valiant effort from Tampa Bay against the undefeated defending champions, but when you are facing an opponent of this caliber, you have to be perfect in order to win on the road. As we noted above, the Bucs simply couldn't get off the field on third down at any point throughout the night. Those same struggles existed in the red zone, as Kansas City converted all four of its trips for touchdowns. So, while the offense put up points, the defense struggled to carry the baton and fend off K.C. for four-plus quarters.
Because it couldn't get off the field, the Tampa Bay defense was gassed by the end of this game. Where that proved to be key was attacking Mahomes. In the first half, the Bucs tallied three sacks on Mahomes and had him under siege for most of the first two quarters. They added another sack during the Chiefs' opening possession of the third quarter, but didn't take him down for the rest of the game.
Turning point
If you ask Baker Mayfield, the turning point in this game was the overtime coin toss -- at least based on the quarterback's reaction after losing the opportunity to possess the ball first and win the game with a touchdown without Mahomes ever seeing the field.
And he'd be right. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense methodically marched 70 yards down the field over the course of 10 plays during which the quarterback leaned on his star tight end Travis Kelce. He accounted for 26 of Kansas City's 70 yards on the drive, including a 15-yard catch to get the team into the red zone and then a 4-yard reception that brought it down to the 2-yard line.
It was at that point where Hunt carried the team over the goal line to keep K.C. undefeated.
Play of the game
In his second game as a Chief, wideout DeAndre Hopkins made his presence felt. The former Tennessee Titan hauled in two touchdowns on the night to go along with 86 yards on eight receptions. While two of his catches went for scores, there was arguably no more impressive reception than his 35-yard grab in the second quarter. Mahomes had pressure in his face and barley got the throw off, while Hopkins beat two defenders to somehow come up with the catch and set Kansas City up inside the 5-yard line.
According to Next Gen Stats, that throw had a 12.3% catch probability, which makes it the fourth-most improbable catch of the season.
What's next
The Chiefs will remain at home and await the Denver Broncos, who'll come to town in Week 10. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers head back to Tampa and gear up for a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.
Kansas City wins the coins toss, so they will receive the opening kick of overtime. If the Chiefs score a touchdown, they win the game. If they kick a field goal, the Buccaneers can win the game with a touchdown. If the Chiefs don't score on their opening possession, Tampa Bay gets the ball and any score wins the game.
After Tampa Bay dropped two interceptions, the Chiefs punt the ball away as the clock hits zero. Overtime here we go tied at 24
Touchdown Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield hits wide receiver Ryan Miller for a one-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left to play. They decide to kick the extra point and play for overtime in Kansas City, something I wouldn't have done. Now, Patrick Mahomes has 27 seconds left and all three timeouts to get into Harrison Butker's field goal range.
Oh wow, the Buccaneers won't have to use their last timeout on this Kansas City third down. Chiefs running back Samaje Perine drops a screen pass, and now the clock is stopped. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have two clock stoppages left: their final timeout and the two-minute warning. They trail 24-17 with 2:16 left to play.
The Buccaneers punt the ball away and have four chances to stop the clock with all three timeout and the two-minute warning with just under three minutes left to play down seven, 24-17.
Patrick Mahomes connects for his second touchdown pass of the night to DeAndre Hopkins, this time on a slant from five yards out. Hopkins now has more receiving touchdowns tonight (two) than had in six games with the Tennessee Titans this season (one). Kansas City is back out in front, 24-17, with 4:17 left to play.
Patrick Mahomes doesn't miss a single snap after tweaking his ankle. He is back in to start the ensuing Chiefs drive.
Tampa Bay goes three and out after the Mahomes injury and will take over on their own 22 in game tied at 17 with 12:43 left to play.
Patrick Mahomes was on the Chiefs injury report with an ankle ailment, but he fully practiced every day this past week.
Patrick Mahomes is now walking around on the sideline by himself and attempt to jog to test out his mobility.
Patrick Mahomes magic ties the game with a six-yard touchdown pass to running back Samaje Perine on a flip over Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David. However, Mahomes is hobbling off the field with an apparent ankle injury. The game is tied at 17 just 45 seconds into the fourth quarter.
An offensive facemask penalty by offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs derailed the Buccaneers drive, so they settled for a 47-yard field goal by Tampa Bay kicker Chase McLaughlin. They now lead 17-10 with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
Chiefs edge rusher George Karlaftis (hip) is being evaluated on the sideline.
Tampa Bay won the coin toss and deferred, which led to them taking the lead to start the third quarter. NFL passing touchdowns leader Baker Mayfield threw his first touchdown of the night with an 11-yarder to tight end Cade Otton. Otton continues his hot streak on Monday. He had 17 catches for 181 receiving yards and two passing touchdowns the previous two weeks.
Tampa Bay's drive stalls out, so they'll punt. Kansas City will likely take their 10-7 lead into the halftime break with the Buccaneers getting the football to start the third quarter.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce fumbles the football, and it's recovered by the Buccaneers at their own 45. Tampa Bay has a chance to double up with points at the end of the half and the start of the third quarter to create separation from Kansas City. They trail 10-7 with 1:03 left in the half.
Tampa Bay goes three and out, which allows the Chiefs to get the ball back just after the two-minute warning. They'll have a shot to get points before halftime and increase their 10-7 lead. They'll likely move with urgency since the Buccaneers will receive the opening kickoff of the third quarter.
New Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins got his squad down to the three with his 35-yard catch through double coverage, and then he got them into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown catch. Safe to say the five-time Pro Bowler is making his presence felt tonight.
The Buccaneers take their first lead of the night on a seven-yard rushing touchdown by Rachaad White. He walked in untouched thanks to some top tier running blocking by Tampa Bay. The Bucs lead 7-3 with 10:23 left in the half.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman is questionable to return with a shoulder injury
Chiefs get back in field goal range after consecutive completions of four yards following a wide receiver reverse by Xavier Worthy going backwards 10 yards. Harrison Butker's 40-yard field goal puts the Chiefs up 3-0 with 2:16 left in the opening quarter.
Back to back incompletions by Baker Mayfield stall the Buccaneers opening drive. Two punts open the Week 9 finale.
Vita Vea blows through the Chiefs offensive line for a nine-yard sack that pushes Kansas City back to the Buccaneers 41. They punt the football away on the opening drive of the game, and the NFL's passing touchdowns leader Baker Mayfield will take the field for the first time tonight.
Buccaneers win the coin toss and defer, so Patrick Mahomes and Co. will take the field first
Patrick Mahomes is putting up career-worsts in passing yards per game, passing yards per attempt, touchdowns, interceptions and passer rating through seven games of a season.
- 8 TD, 9 INT this season (4th QB since 1970 to start 7-0 with more interceptions than passing touchdowns)
- First since Peyton Manning for 2015 Broncos (won Super Bowl)
- Qualified QB with more interceptions than passing touchdowns this season entering Week 9: Mahomes, Gardner Minshew, Will Levis, Anthony Richardson
- Only QB this season to start every team's game and have more INT than Pass TD
- 1.5 Pass TD per game. 253.7 pass YPG in last 2 seasons (2.4 Pass TD per game and 303.0 pass YPG in 1st 6 career seasons)
- 2nd-shortest avg pass length in NFL this season (5.8)
- 16 total TD, 11 TO during Chiefs' 13-game win streak
- 20 straight games without 3+ Pass TD including playoffs (longest streak in career); next-longest streak: 6 games
- 12 straight regular-season games with 1+ TO (longest streak in career)
- Won 7 straight games down 7+ points (2nd-longest streak by QB since 2000 behind Peyton Manning's 8 straight from 2008-09)
- 3rd QB all-time with 3+ 12-game win streaks including playoffs (P. Manning, Brady)
- 18-14 down 10+ pts in career including playoffs (best record in NFL history min. 15 starts)
Baker Mayfield leads the NFL with 21 touchdown passes this season, which is the second-most through eight games in Buccaneers history. However, he has struggled on "Monday Night Football." Mayfield has lost six of his seven career MNF starts, and he has thrown 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in those games. Mayfield is currently on a personal six-game losing streak on "Monday Night Football."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-3 in their last four games after a 3-1 start despite averaging 34.5 points per game during their 1-3 stretch. That 34.5 points per game is the third-most points per game by any team in a four-game span with a losing record since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger.
Most PPG in 4-Game Span with Losing Record - Single Season Since 1970
1983 Chiefs 35.8
2022 Lions 35.0
2024 Buccaneers 34.5 <<
>> 1-3 in last 4 games
Kansas City's 13-game winning streak is tied for the longest in team history including the playoffs.
Longest Chiefs Win Streaks - Franchise History
2023-24 13
2019-20 13
2015-16 11
2020 0 10
>> Incl. Postseason
The 7-0 Chiefs look to stay unbeaten when they host the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The last three 7-0 or better teams to play on a Monday all lost:
- 2019 49ers vs Seahawks
- 2020 Steelers vs Washington
- 2022 Eagles vs Washington
