NFL Week 1 is nearly underway, and we have an international contest on Friday, Sept. 5. The NFL returns to Brazil when the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Los Angeles Chargers. All of the top sportsbooks are offering a giant prop menu in a battle between AFC West rivals, including offerings featuring Chiefs speedster Xavier Worthy and Chargers pass-catcher Ladd McConkey. Worthy and McConkey both shined in their rookie campaigns last season and will each look to start off Year 2 on the right foot.

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. So which second-year wide receiver's props offer the most value ahead of this Friday night affair?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season right around the corner.

We'll be using odds from FanDuel Sportsbook to look at each wideout's props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Chiefs-Chargers game, including more player props.

Receiving yardage props

Ladd McConkey: 71.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Xavier Worthy: 59.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: McConkey Over 71.5 (4 stars)



The model is projecting 92.9 receiving yards for McConkey, who has averaged 99.8 receiving yards in his past 10 games. Over that span, he's gone Over 71.5 receiving yards eight times.

Receptions props

Ladd McConkey: 5.5 (Over -122, Under -108)

Xavier Worthy: 5.5 (Over +114, Under -152)

Top SportsLine projection model pick: McConkey Over 5.5 (3 stars)

McConkey has caught at least six passes in 10 of his past 14 contests, and the model likes him to continue that trend with a forecast of 6.3 receptions against the Chiefs.