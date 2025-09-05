The NFL heads to Brazil on Friday night, yet another step in professional football's attempt to "spread the game" (or, as they would likely say internally, absorb every waking second of every day of every month in every country, not that anyone is complaining!).

Hopefully the game is a little closer in action to the pre-lightning storm show we saw on Thursday night versus the post-delay performance from the Cowboys and Eagles, but it sure was nice to get the Under in our first total wager of the season.

The prop bets both barely lost, and I would bet that if Jalen Carter could prevent himself from spitting on an opponent before kickoff that the Javonte Williams rushing yards Under bet -- which almost hit despite Williams finding paydirt twice! -- would have gotten home pretty easy. Bad runout on both of those courtesy of a surprising game script.

Click here to bet on Chiefs vs. Chargers at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket and $300 in bonus bets:

Anywho, let's get to Brazil and the Chargers vs. Chiefs in what should be a thrilling final tune-up before Sunday's action.

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season right around the corner. Also make sure to check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Chiefs-Chargers game.

Top straight bet (spread, money line or total)

Chiefs -3

I've gone back and forth on this game a lot because I think there are a lot of unknowns here, and to some degree, you have to play into the narrative with your gut when it comes to the Chiefs. Los Angeles is probably going to be who they are: under Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman, they want to run the ball physically and then let Justin Herbert attack you efficiently. They'll get into a shootout at times, but generally speaking, they will play some pretty ball-control type of offense.

The Chiefs, on the other hand, can be a sloggy, non-covering machine. Or they can be a Star Wars offense! You never know. But it is worth noting the last time the Chiefs got blown out in a Super Bowl against a good defense where Patrick Mahomes was under siege behind a bad offensive line, the Chiefs showed up the next season ready to cook, with Mahomes throwing the ball 36 times for 337 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-29 win against a frisky Baker Mayfield-led Browns team.

I think we're getting that version of the Chiefs offense. On a big stage in primetime to start the year, the Chiefs serve notice they're here to score and score a lot, with Mahomes playing elite football, not making mistakes and winning by more than a field goal in this neutral site game. The narrative streets are fine to live in for Week 1 if you think there's an advantage, and we might have one here with the Chiefs. You can bet the Chiefs at BetMGM, where new users get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet doesn't win:

Chiefs-Chargers player props

Ladd McConkey 5+ receptions/Travis Kelce 5+ receptions (+140 at Fanatics Sportsbook)

This number has cratered in some spots from when I gave it out on The Early Edge two weeks ago (make sure and check out the show and hit that subscribe button for elite sports betting content), but this was an eye-popping number I caught overnight at Fanatics. McConkey is a target monster on a Chargers team with minimal competition. Yes, the Bolts brought back Keenan Allen, but that was pretty recent, and Quentin Johnston just came out of concussion protocol. McConkey should feast in the short-yardage passing game, and five catches is no problem here. He hit that number in 12 of 16 games last season, and two of the times he fell short, the Chargers won by double digits, which they're unlikely to do against Mahomes and Co. Kelce is newly reinvigorated for what might be his final season, and I think he shows out in his first game as a freshly engaged man. With no Rashee Rice and an international stage, I'd be shocked if Kelce didn't have a strong game.

Xavier Worthy Longest Reception Over 21.5 (-114 at FanDuel)

Worthy is one of the most explosive playmakers in the league, a record-holder in terms of speed, and he can hit this number in a variety of ways. Whether it's on a shot down the field early, which I expect the Chiefs to take, or via a bubble screen, which Andy Reid loves to throw, Worthy's a threat for 20+ yards every time he touches the ball.

Anytime touchdown

Omarion Hampton anytime TD (+155 at DraftKings)

The rookie out of UNC is going to be electric this season. I have him at +1600 to win OROY from back in March, and I -- prepare yourself for a hot take here -- would not be surprised in the slightest if he ended up having a better overall year than Ashton Jeanty with the Raiders. No knock on Jeanty at all, Hampton is that good. Najee Harris is active for this game and also a decent look to score at +195, but Harris' lack of practice time this season leads me to believe Hampton will still get the lion's share of the work near the goal line, although he could certainly cede really short-yardage goal work to Harris some. Still, I expect him to find paydirt and love the plus number here.

Noah Gray anytime TD (+410 at FanDuel)

Don't get me wrong: I think Kelce is the focal point for this team when it comes to the tight end position, and he's primed for a huge season. But Reid isn't scared to get a little crazy with the Cheez Whiz early in the year, and with defenses focusing on Kelce down in the red zone early, Gray is always a threat to sneak out and grab one on a play action or bootleg look on the opposite side of Kelce in jumbo formations. Also love him for first touchdown scored if you can find something good.

Odds boost notes

No such luck (as of Friday morning) on any Happy Hour bets like we got for the Eagles game: both the Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts boosts got home early, so keep an eye out for what's offered beyond the standard boosts (plenty of 50% parlay boosts are available though).