Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Kansas City
Current Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Kansas City 1-0
Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8
What to Know
The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.
When you finish with 206 more yards than your opponent like Kansas City did on Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Arizona Cardinals 44-21. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kansas City had established a 37-7 advantage. Their Patrick Mahomes was on fire, passing for five TDs and 360 yards on 39 attempts.
Meanwhile, the Chargers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 24-19 win. Los Angeles' Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 279 yards on 34 attempts.
Los Angeles' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Las Vegas' offensive line to sack Derek Carr six times for a total loss of 39 yards. Leading the way was Khalil Mack and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Mack.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. While both teams are coming in off of wins, only one will triumph this game. Who will it be? Check back in with MaxPreps after the game is over for details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kansas City have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 16, 2021 - Kansas City 34 vs. Los Angeles 28
- Sep 26, 2021 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Kansas City 24
- Jan 03, 2021 - Los Angeles 38 vs. Kansas City 21
- Sep 20, 2020 - Kansas City 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Dec 29, 2019 - Kansas City 31 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Nov 18, 2019 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Dec 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 29 vs. Kansas City 28
- Sep 09, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. Los Angeles 28
- Dec 16, 2017 - Kansas City 30 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Sep 24, 2017 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Kansas City 37 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Sep 11, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Kansas City 10 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Nov 22, 2015 - Kansas City 33 vs. Los Angeles 3