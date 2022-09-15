Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Kansas City

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Kansas City 1-0

Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Chiefs and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Los Angeles winning the first 30-24 on the road and Kansas City taking the second 34-28.

When you finish with 206 more yards than your opponent like Kansas City did on Sunday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Arizona Cardinals 44-21. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kansas City had established a 37-7 advantage. Their Patrick Mahomes was on fire, passing for five TDs and 360 yards on 39 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Chargers didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 24-19 win. Los Angeles' Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 279 yards on 34 attempts.

Los Angeles' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Las Vegas' offensive line to sack Derek Carr six times for a total loss of 39 yards. Leading the way was Khalil Mack and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Mack.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. While both teams are coming in off of wins, only one will triumph this game. Who will it be? Check back in with MaxPreps after the game is over for details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas City have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.