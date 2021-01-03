Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Kansas City

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-9; Kansas City 14-1

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers are 1-8 against the Kansas City Chiefs since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Chargers and Kansas City will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was close, but Los Angeles ultimately received the gift of a 19-16 win from a begrudging Denver squad last week. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but RB Austin Ekeler led the way with one touchdown. QB Justin Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 138.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Mike Badgley delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 7-7 at the half for Kansas City and the Atlanta Falcons last week, but Kansas City stepped up in the second half for a 17-14 victory. The Chiefs relied on the efforts of TE Travis Kelce, who caught seven passes for one TD and 98 yards, and QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for two TDs and 278 yards on 44 attempts. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 118.10.

Kansas City's defense was the real showstopper, as it got past the Falcons' offensive line to sack QB Matt Ryan four times for a total loss of 23 yards. It was a group effort with four guys contributing.

The wins brought the Chargers up to 6-9 and Kansas City to 14-1. Los Angeles has been eliminated from playoff contention. The Chiefs have clinched a playoff berth as the current first seed in the AFC.

Los Angeles is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles is stumbling into the matchup with the fourth fewest rushing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only ten on the season. To make matters even worse for the Chargers, Kansas City enters the contest with 425.7 yards per game on average, which is the best in the league. Maybe that strength will give Kansas City the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $185.29

Odds

The Chargers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Chiefs, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chargers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won ten out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.