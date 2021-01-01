The Kansas City Chiefs have already locked up homefield advantage in the AFC playoffs, earning the conference's lone bye and essentially having nothing to play for in the season's final week. Patrick Mahomes will get an extra rest week, meaning No. 2 quarterback Chad Henne will start his first game since 2014 as Kansas City looks to become just the seventh team ever to finish with a 15-1 record.

The Los Angeles Chargers have built some momentum heading into 2021, winning three consecutive games and four of their last six. Justin Herbert has set the rookie passing touchdown record and will seek even more rookie passing records in the season's final week.

Will the Chiefs finish 15-1 with Henne leading the way? Can Herbert set the rookie passing yardage mark? We'll find out soon, but here's everything you need to know for this AFC matchup.

The Chargers have won three consecutive games -- all by three points -- ending their season on a high note regardless of Sunday's outcome. Head coach Anthony Lynn is on the hot seat after back-to-back losing seasons, but the franchise has a star in the making with quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers quarterback broke Baker Mayfield's rookie passing touchdowns record in last week's win over the Denver Broncos and has 28 on the year heading into Week 17. Herbert has 4,034 passing yards on the season, needing 341 yards to pass Andrew Luck's all-time mark of 4,374. During the Chargers' three-game win streak, Herbert has completed 72.5% of his passes with five touchdowns and one interception -- while taking just four sacks.

Henne will get the start for the Chiefs in place of Patrick Mahomes, with his last start coming for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. He has thrown just 11 passes in the league since, which he may reach in the first half Sunday. Travis Kelce has 1,416 yards on the season, the all-time mark for receiving yards in a season by a tight end. He needs just 11 catches to pass Zach Ertz for the most receptions in a season by a tight end (116). Kelce is the first tight end in NFL history with five straight 1,000-yard seasons and the first tight end to have multiple 100-catch seasons. As for Mahomes (assuming he doesn't play at all), he'll end his season completing 66.3% of his passes for 4,740 yards with 38 touchdowns and six interceptions (108.2 rating).

Prediction

This game doesn't mean anything for the Chiefs, but certainly they'll want to be the first team since the 2015 Carolina Panthers to finish 15-1. If Henne doesn't turn the football over, they'll have a great shot at accomplishing that.

Pick: Chiefs 23, Chargers 20

