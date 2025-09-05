The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers renew their AFC West rivalry when they meet in the 2025 NFL Sao Paulo Game on Friday. Kickoff at Corinthians Arena is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This rivalry features two of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL in Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles' Justin Herbert. Mahomes has dominated the rivalry, going 7-2 against the Chargers in games also started by Herbert, but eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams have been decided by one score. The Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points and the over/under is 47.5 points for this game.

The latest Chargers vs. Chiefs player props list Mahomes' over/under for total passing yards at 249.5, while Herbert's over/under for for the same market is 233.5 yards. The top Travis Kelce props include over/under 5.5 catches and 47.5 receiving yards. Before betting any NFL props for Friday's NFL Sao Paulo Game, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Chargers NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning model.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Chargers vs. Chiefs NFL betting on the 2025 NFL Sao Paulo Game, the machine learning model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Chiefs vs. Chargers prop picks. You can only see the machine learning model player prop predictions for here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Chargers

After analyzing the Chiefs vs. Chargers props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes Over 249.5 passing yards (-113 at FanDuel). The machine learning model ranks the Over as a 4.5-star play and projects him to finish with 283 passing yards on average, noting that he has gone over his passing yards market in four of his last five games when he is on the road and the Chiefs are favored.

Mahomes is averaging 272.5 passing yards per game in 12 career games against the Chargers. He went well under that number in his two starts against Los Angeles in 2024, throwing for 245 yards in Week 4 and 210 yards in Week 14. Nonetheless, the model expects a heavy volume of throws (35 attempts) for Mahomes on Friday, which plays a significant role in this pick. See more NFL props here, and new users can also target the FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins:

How to make NFL player prop bets for Chiefs vs. Chargers

In addition, the SportsLine machine learning model says another star sails past his total and has six additional NFL props that are rated four stars or better. You need to see the machine learning model analysis before making any Chargers vs. Chiefs prop bets for the NFL Kickoff Game.

Which Chiefs vs. Chargers prop bets should you target for Friday's NFL Sao Paulo Game? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Chiefs vs. Chargers props, all from the SportsLine machine learning model.