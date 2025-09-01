AFC West foes will meet on neutral ground when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2025 NFL Sao Paulo Game in Brazil on Friday, Sept. 5. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs finished the 2024 season atop the division with a 15-2 record and their tenth straight trip to the playoffs. The Chargers finished behind the Chiefs in the standings 11-6, making it to the NFL Wild Card round in Jim Harbaugh's first year as head coach of the team.

Kickoff from Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo is set for 8 p.m. ET. Kansas City has won seven straight meetings against LA and is a 3-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Chiefs vs. Chargers Brazil picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks its since inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Chargers vs. Chiefs. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread Kansas City -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chiefs vs. Chargers over/under 45.5 points Chiefs vs. Chargers money line KC -170, LAC +143 Chiefs vs. Chargers picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Chargers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Chargers can cover

LA went 12-5-0 ATS last season, covering in three straight games against AFC opponents to end the regular season. The Chargers have also covered the spread in three of their last four meetings with the Chiefs.



The Chargers could lean on their passing game if running back Najee Harris (eye) is out or limited in this game. The Chiefs ranked 18th in the league in passing defense last season (218.8 yards per game) and will be tasked with containing 2024 breakout receiver Ladd McConkey, who posted over 1,100 yards in his rookie campaign. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Chiefs can cover

Despite their winning record last season, Andy Reid's team was 8-9-0 ATS in 2024. They failed to cover the spread in seven straight, including in a 19-17 win against the Chargers where they were 4.5-point favorites. However, they have covered the spread in two of their last three Week 1 matchups.

Mahomes is particularly solid in Week 1 battles, throwing for 2,059 yards with 21 touchdowns and just two interceptions in seven Week 1 games. He has thrown for 3,270 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 12 games against the Chargers in his career. See which team to back at SportsLine, and new users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Chargers vs. Chiefs picks

For Friday's NFL Sao Paulo Game, the model is leaning Under the total, and also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Chiefs vs. Chargers, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump, all from the model that went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024, and find out.