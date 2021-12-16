So Urban Meyer became roughly the thousandth successful football coach to learn that there's a difference between coaching college players and professionals. He will not be the last. While I've never been a coach at either level, it's not hard to understand the difference.

At the college level, the coach is king. Not only does the coach choose who is where on the depth chart, but he even has the nuclear option of taking a player's scholarship away if they don't meet specific standards. Plus, a college coach deals with college students who have not yet experienced the autonomy and independence that comes with adulthood.

Then there's the NFL coach, who might be in charge of the team, but has plenty of people in the building to answer to. While they have some say in personnel decisions, most do not receive complete control. Also, the players on the roster are full-grown men with families, mortgages and contracts. They have far more power than a college athlete has, so their relationship with the coach moves two ways instead of one.

Some coaches can adapt to this change. Others walk around kicking their players and blaming everybody else. Meyer fell into the latter group, but as terrible as his time in Jacksonville was, I assume we'll see him back in the college game soon. After all, Nick Saban failed in the NFL too, but that didn't stop him from returning to the college level and winning more national titles.

OK, let's make some money.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

🏈Chiefs at Chargers, 8:20 p.m. | TV: FOX

The Pick: Over 53 (-110): It's not often we get such an important game on Thursday Night Football, is it? The Chiefs are 9-4, and the Chargers are 8-5, and the winner of this game could easily win the AFC West. When these two met earlier this season, they were different teams, or at least the Chiefs were. The Chargers won at Arrowhead 30-24 behind big days from Justin Herbert (4 touchdowns), Mike Williams (7 receptions, 122 yards, 2 TD), and four Kansas City turnovers. I'm not expecting another four turnovers from the Chiefs, but I see a final score in a similar points range.

It seems like the Chiefs have flipped the switch, as they come into tonight having won six straight. The biggest development has been on the defensive side of the ball, where the Chiefs have allowed only 65 points in those six games and have held their opponent to single-digits in four of them. But that was with Chris Jones, who has been huge on the defensive line but has been in COVID protocols all week.

On the other side, the Chargers will be without left tackle Rashawn Slater and Austin Ekeler is questionable. Those injury situations have impacted this total, and it's one we can take advantage of because I think this total should be closer to 56. Also, the Chargers aren't just dealing with injuries on offense. They could be without Derwin James and Asante Samuel too. There are just too many question marks about both defenses tonight to think we won't get some offensive fireworks.

Key Trend: The over is 5-2 in the Chargers' last seven games.

💰 More Thursday Night Football picks

The Pick: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Over 58.5 Rushing Yards (-115) -- While the Chiefs couldn't get out of their own way with four turnovers in the first meeting against the Chargers, Edwards-Helaire certainly did his part. Kansas City's bowling ball rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries in the game, and he's far from the only running back to have success against this Chargers defense in 2021. Entering tonight, the Chargers' defense ranks 29th in the NFL in yards allowed per carry, 29th in rush defense EPA and dead last in success rate against the run. That means we should see a steady dose of Edwards-Helaire.

He was used somewhat sparingly the last couple of weeks, but that's to be expected considering the injuries he dealt with earlier this season and the fact the Chiefs were never in danger of losing to the Broncos or Raiders. In what should be a closer game tonight, I expect he'll get between 15 and 20 carries, which will be more than enough to push him past his rushing total.

Key Trend: Only the Houston Texans have allowed more rushing yards this season than the Chargers.

The Pick: Jalen Guyton Over 21.5 Receiving Yards (-115) -- I love this prop because Guyton might need only one reception to get us home. Guyton is the vertical threat in this Chargers offense. While he's only been targeted 35 times, the average throw to Guyton has been 12.34 air yards (yards beyond the line of scrimmage), which is the most on the team and nearly two full yards more than Mike Williams at 10.64. While Guyton is fifth on the team in targets, if Austin Ekeler is less than 100% tonight, he'll take on a more significant role in the passing game.

Guyton has been targeted seven times in the last two weeks, and he's caught seven passes for 177 yards. Also, while the expectation is that Keenan Allen will be available, if he isn't, Guyton will see even more usage. If Allen does play, Guyton can still take advantage of a Kansas City defense that has allowed 41 completions of at least 20 yards this season.

Key Trend: Guyton is averaging 27.7 yards receiving per game this season, and 54.5 yards over the last four games.

🏒 Tonight's Parlay

A hockey parlay!? Yep! Honestly, the NBA is so difficult to figure out at the moment, and the college basketball slate's not great, but there are a few hockey plays I like, so let's throw them all together in a parlay paying +231.