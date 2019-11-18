Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 91-61 run

The Chargers will try to move closer to the top of the division against an AFC West foe that has given them fits when Los Angeles faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Kansas City has won nine of the last 10, but the Chargers won the most recent matchup, knocking of the Chiefs 29-28 on a last-minute touchdown and a two-point conversion. The Chargers lost 26-24 last week when the Raiders scored with 1:08 left. They dropped to 4-6, but with Philip Rivers and a resurgent running game, they are hoping to get on roll in Mexico City, site of Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a five-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 52.5, off a half-point from the opener. Before you consider making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, you should listen to the current NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has analyzed Chiefs vs. Chargers and is leaning under.

The model knows the Chiefs have an embarrassment of riches on offense and are 20-8 against the spread in their last 28 division games. Mahomes is the reigning league MVP and can get the ball to playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman or All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Damien Williams has taken over as the starting running back and has 302 yards and three TDs, while LeSean McCoy has 371 and two TDs.

Kansas City will try to shore up a run defense that struggled last week, but has been stout against the pass. Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones clog the middle, and linebackers Damien Wilson (59) and Anthony Hitchens (50) make the stops. Kansas City is going off at 12-1 Super Bowl odds, according to the latest NFL futures.

The Chargers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 November games and Rivers doesn't appear to have slowed down. He is 184 passing yards shy of his 14th consecutive season with at least 3,000 yards and has 14 touchdown passes. His favorite target is veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has 62 yards and 725 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Hunter Henry is a reliable target with 33 catches for 418 yards and three TDs. Running back Melvin Gordon finally broke out against Oakland with 108 yards and a touchdown, while Austin Ekeler has 340 yards on 90 carries.

The defense is in the top six in the league in passing yards (fifth at 207.8 per game) and total yards (sixth at 318.3) allowed. Linebacker Thomas Davis (78 tackles) stops everything that comes near him, while Joey Bosa is a dervish with 14.5 tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks. Melvin Ingram has 4.5 sacks for the Chargers, who are 5-2 against the spread against teams with a winning record. They have 24 sacks overall and 52 tackles for loss. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins and cornerback Casey Hayward have two interceptions apiece.

