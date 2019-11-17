Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 91-61 run

It's a battle of AFC West teams looking to get on a roll when the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers face off at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs were scheduled to face the Rams in Mexico City last season, but the game was moved to Los Angeles due to poor field conditions. The Chiefs come off a 35-32 loss to the Titans that dropped them to 6-4 despite Patrick Mahomes returning from a knee injury and throwing for 446 yards. The Chargers also are coming off a loss, 26-24 to the Raiders, and at 4-6 they are desperate for a victory. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a four-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, while the over-under is 52.5. Before you consider making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, you need to see the Monday Night Football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows Mahomes appears not to have missed a beat after missing two games with a dislocated patella tendon. He threw three touchdown passes against Tennessee and has 2,626 yards and 18 touchdowns in eight games. Tight end Travis Kelce (741-3) and receivers Tyreek Hill (543-5) and Sammy Watkins (512-3) have been major weapons for Kansas City.

The Chargers rely heavily on the pass, and stopping that is the strength of the Chiefs, who are 3-0-1 against the spread in their last four Monday Night Football games. Kansas City is eighth in the NFL, allowing 221.4 passing yards per game. The secondary has talented corners in Charvarius Ward (two interceptions, six passes defended) and Bashaud Breeland (interception, two fumble recoveries). The Chiefs also have 30 sacks, and with Emmanuel Ogbah on IR, tackle Chris Jones is the top healthy rusher with five.

But just because Kansas City is loaded with talent on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Chiefs vs. Chargers spread on Monday Night Football in this 2019 NFL in Mexico City game.

The Chargers are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine games following an ATS loss, and Philip Rivers and Melvin Gordon make for a potent combination. Gordon broke out of a slump to rush for 108 yards and a touchdown against Oakland. Rivers completes 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,816 yards and 14 touchdowns. Keenan Allen is the top receiver with 62 catches for 725 yards and three scores.

L.A. is sixth in the league in yards allowed at 318.3 per game and the Chargers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven against teams with a winning record. Passers have had trouble against the combination of pressure from Joey Bosa (8.5 sacks) and the coverage of cornerbacks Michael Davis and Casey Hayward, who have combined for three interceptions and 11 passes defended.

