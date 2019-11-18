Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from proven model on 91-61 run

The Chiefs will try to right the ship now that Patrick Mahomes is getting healthy and maintain their hold on first place in the AFC West when Kansas City heads to Mexico City to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. The Chiefs' defense will be looking for redemption after letting Derrick Henry run for 188 yards as the Titans rallied for a 35-32 win last week. Mahomes didn't let them down, throwing for 446 yards and three touchdowns in the loss. The Chargers come off a 26-24 loss to the Raiders, but can pull within a game of first place with a win. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a five-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, up from an open of 3.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 53. Before you consider making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, you should see the up-to-the-minute NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Chiefs have an embarrassment of riches on offense and are 20-8 against the spread in their last 28 division games. Mahomes is the reigning league MVP and can get the ball to playmakers like Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson and Mecole Hardman or All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. Damien Williams has taken over as the starting running back and has 302 yards and three TDs, while LeSean McCoy has 371 and two TDs.

Kansas City will try to shore up a run defense that struggled last week, but has been stout against the pass. Derrick Nnadi and Chris Jones clog the middle, and linebackers Damien Wilson (59) and Anthony Hitchens (50) make the stops. Kansas City is going off at 12-1 Super Bowl odds, according to the latest NFL futures.

But just because Kansas City is loaded with talent on offense doesn't mean it will cover the Chiefs vs. Chargers spread on Monday Night Football in this 2019 NFL in Mexico City game.

The Chargers are 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine games following an ATS loss, and Philip Rivers and Melvin Gordon make for a potent combination. Gordon broke out of a slump to rush for 108 yards and a touchdown against Oakland. Rivers completes 65.9 percent of his passes for 2,816 yards and 14 touchdowns. Keenan Allen is the top receiver with 62 catches for 725 yards and three scores.

L.A. is sixth in the league in yards allowed at 318.3 per game and the Chargers are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven against teams with a winning record. Passers have had trouble against the combination of pressure from Joey Bosa (8.5 sacks) and the coverage of cornerbacks Michael Davis and Casey Hayward, who have combined for three interceptions and 11 passes defended.

