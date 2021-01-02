The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in an AFC West clash at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is 14-1 overall and 6-1 at home, while the Chargers are 6-9 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Chiefs won the Week 2 meeting in overtime, 20-17.

Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 43.5 .

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Chiefs +3.5

Chiefs vs. Chargers over-under: 43.5 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Kansas City +190; Los Angeles -170

Latest Odds: Kansas City Chiefs +4.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Chiefs

Kansas City edged the Atlanta Falcons this past Sunday,17-14. Atlanta missed a potential game-tying field goal from 39 yards with nine seconds remaining. The Chiefs have won the AFC West for five consecutive seasons and are the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC for the second time in three seasons. They have won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Chargers. Andy Reid has won 14 of his 18 matchups in the series.

With the top seed in the conference wrapped up, Reid intends to hold out several key players this week. Patrick Mahomes will be rested in the season finale, and Chad Henne will start at quarterback. Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and Sammy Watkins (calf) have been officially ruled out. Travis Kelce is also a candidate to be rested. Le'Veon Bell (knee) is questionable. Mike Remmers (back) has been ruled out for Week 17.

What you need to know about the Chargers

Los Angeles beat Denver this past Sunday, 19-16. Justin Herbert passed for 253 yards and a TD vs. 0 INTs for a 97.2 rating. He is aiming for his fourth game in a row a with 95-plus rating and third in row with 0 INTs. He passed for 311 yards and a TD vs. one INT for a 94.4 rating and rushed for a TD in the Week 2 meeting with the Chiefs. Herbert has two-plus TD passes in five of his six road starts. He has 28 TD passes this season, the most by a rookie in NFL history

Austin Ekeler had 68 scrimmage yards (45 rushing) and his first TD catch of the season last week. He had a season-high 148 scrimmage yards (93 rushing) in the Week 2 meeting. Ekeler has 125-plus scrimmage yards in three of his past four games vs. the Chiefs. Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry are both on the COVID-19 list and will not play this week. Bryan Bulaga (foot) and Joey Bosa (concussion) are also out for Sunday. Casey Hayward (hamstring) was put on injured reserve this week.

