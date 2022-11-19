The Kansas City Chiefs can go a long way towards securing their seventh consecutive AFC West title when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 11. The Chiefs (7-2), who have already beaten Los Angeles once already this season, can take a three-game lead in the division with a win. The Chargers (5-4), however, will not only tighten up the division race with a victory, but will also keep themselves firmly in the race for a Wild Card spot. Kansas City has won three in a row and five of six, while Los Angeles has won four of six.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a five-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Chiefs vs. Chargers:

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -5

Chiefs vs. Chargers over/under: 51.5 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200

KC: Chiefs are 3-1 against the spread on the road

LAC: Under has hit in three of last four Chargers games

Why the Chiefs can cover

Kansas City is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He has completed 245 of 366 passes (66.9%) for 2,936 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has been picked off seven times, but has a rating of 106.1. Mahomes also has 34 carries for 215 yards (6.3 average) and one touchdown. In the first game against Los Angeles on Sept. 15, he completed 24 of 35 passes (68.6%) for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He has thrown for more than 300 yards the past four games, including a 331-yard, four-touchdown performance in last Sunday's 27-17 win over Jacksonville.

Also helping power the Chiefs is rookie running back Isiah Pacheco, who is coming off a season-high 16-carry, 82-yard performance against the Jaguars in Week 10. For the year, he has carried 60 times for 279 yards (4.7 average) and one touchdown. He has one explosive play of 22 yards and has converted 10 first downs. Pacheco also has three receptions for 13 yards (4.3 average).

Why the Chargers can cover

Despite that, the Chiefs are not a lock to cover the Chiefs vs. Chargers spread. That's because quarterback Justin Herbert is having another solid season. Herbert has passed for 2,450 yards on 254 of 386 passing (65.8%) with 14 touchdowns versus six interceptions for a rating of 89.0. In the 27-24 loss at Kansas City in September, he completed 33 of 48 passes (68.8%) for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Also powering the offense is running back Austin Ekeler. He has carried 104 times for 451 yards (4.3 average) and six touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 71-yarder. He has also converted 20 first downs on the ground. Ekeler leads the team in receptions with 67 for 420 yards (6.3 average) and four touchdowns.

How to make Chiefs vs. Chargers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total. In fact, it's calling for 60 points.

