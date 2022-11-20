AFC West rivals will clash on Sunday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs (7-2), who have won three in a row, are coming off a 27-17 win over Jacksonville. The Chargers (5-4), who have lost two of three, dropped a 22-16 decision at San Francisco last Sunday night. Kansas City has dominated the series of late, winning 13 of the past 16 meetings, including the last two.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 52.5. Before making any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 153-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Chiefs vs. Chargers and just locked in its picks and SNF predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Chiefs vs. Chargers:

Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -5.5

Chiefs vs. Chargers over/under: 52.5 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Chiefs -240, Chargers +200

KC: Chiefs are 3-1 against the spread on the road

LAC: Under has hit in three of last four Chargers games

Chiefs vs. Chargers picks: See picks here



Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 331 yards and four touchdowns with one interception for a 129.6 rating in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has 16 games with four or more touchdown passes, tied with Hall of Famer Dan Marino for most by a quarterback in his first six seasons all-time. Mahomes leads the NFL with 2,936 pass yards and 25 touchdown passes and became the third QB ever with 25 or more touchdown passes in five of his first six seasons. The others were Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Marino.

Tight end Travis Kelce had six catches for 81 yards and an NFL-high eighth receiving TD of the season last week. He is looking for his fifth game in a row with 80 or more receiving yards and seventh in a row with six or more catches. He has a receiving touchdown in six of his past seven games on the road. He had 10 catches for 191 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the last road meeting with the Chargers. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

Despite that, the Chiefs are not a lock to cover the Chiefs vs. Chargers spread. That's because quarterback Justin Herbert is having another solid season. Herbert has passed for 2,450 yards on 254 of 386 passing (65.8%) with 14 touchdowns versus six interceptions for a rating of 89.0. In the 27-24 loss at Kansas City in September, he completed 33 of 48 passes (68.8%) for 334 yards and three touchdowns. He was intercepted once.

Also powering the offense is running back Austin Ekeler. He has carried 104 times for 451 yards (4.3 average) and six touchdowns. He has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a season-high 71-yarder. He has also converted 20 first downs on the ground. Ekeler leads the team in receptions with 67 for 420 yards (6.3 average) and four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

How to make Chiefs vs. Chargers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the point total. In fact, it's calling for 61 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's SNF pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Chiefs spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on its NFL picks, and find out.