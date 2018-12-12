Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 16-3 run

Two AFC squads vying for the conference's top seed clash on Thursday Night Football when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in a contest rife with playoff implications. Back in Week 1, the Chiefs rolled the Chargers 38-28 and have been atop the AFC West ever since. But with a victory in Arrowhead, Los Angeles can forge a first-place tie. Kansas City is a 3.5-point home favorite, while the Over-Under is 53 in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds. Before you make any Chargers vs. Chiefs picks and Thursday Night Football predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Chiefs' offense continues to roll despite a near-home loss on Sunday to the Ravens. Spencer Ware filled in admirably for recently-released running back Kareem Hunt. He notched 126 yards from scrimmage, including 75 yards rushing, and was a constant pass-catching threat out of the backfield. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to stretch the field vertically, netting a spectacular 17.0 yards per reception. He's among the league leaders in both yards (1,258) and touchdown catches (11).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains an MVP front-runner after his amazing fourth-down completion to Hill deep in the fourth quarter that led to the tying touchdown. He has tossed an incredible 43 touchdowns for 4,300 yards. He's also scrambled for over 200 yards and two more scores.

But just because the Chargers dropped their first game against the Chiefs doesn't mean they can't cover the Thursday Night Football spread.

Los Angles' offense, which is the third-most proficient in the AFC behind only Kansas City and Pittsburgh, is netting 28.2 points per game, but its defense is what's carrying it to big wins. Seven times this season, the Chargers have held opponents to 20 points or fewer and have forced 32 sacks. Quarterback Philip Rivers is enjoying one of his most successful seasons ever by completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 29 touchdowns.

Wideout Keenan Allen is having a Pro Bowl-caliber season with 1,074 receiving yards. He is adept at using his 6-2 frame to box out cornerbacks and come down with timely grabs.

