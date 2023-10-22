The Kansas City Chiefs will try to make it six wins in a row when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs weren't their best on Thursday of Week 6 against the Denver Broncos, but pulled out a 19-8 win and will play with extra rest under their belts. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert and the Chargers enter Week 7 with fewer days to prepare after suffering a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys last Monday. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

Chiefs vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Chiefs vs. Chargers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Chiefs vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Chiefs vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Chiefs vs. Chargers, the model is picking Kansas City to cover the spread. In addition to being well-rested and on a winning streak, the Chiefs also have the upper hand after winning their last three head-to-head matchups against the Chargers.

Los Angeles has been in close games all season regardless of whether they have won or lost, but Kansas City has the ability to run up the scoreboard at home. The Chiefs have put up 27-plus points in their last three wins against the Chargers, which is why the model also expects 52 points to be scored.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.