AFC West rivals square off in Week 4 as the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) host the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) on CBS and Paramount+. Jim Harbaugh's team looks to bounce back from a 20-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but mounting injuries could make that difficult against the defending Super Bowl champions. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are coming off of yet another close victory, holding off the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 for a 22-17 win. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 42. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers

Chargers vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Sept. 29

Chargers vs. Chiefs time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Chargers vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+

Week 4 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Chargers

Before tuning into Sunday's Chargers vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-22 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Chargers vs. Chiefs, the model is backing Over 42 points to be scored. The Chargers' chances of covering the spread, or winning, greatly depend on whether Justin Herbert (ankle) can play. Joey Bosa, Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater also sustained injuries against Pittsburgh, but having Herbert under center will make it easier for LA to cover against the undefeated Chiefs.

Kansas City has found ways to win three weeks in a row without dominant performances. However, the Chiefs failed to cover the 6.5-point spread against the Cincinnati Bengals and the line for Week 4 has increased because of the Chargers' growing list of injuries. The Chiefs have won five straight against the Chargers and the total has gone Over in four of Kansas City's last six games overall. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.