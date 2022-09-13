The Kansas City Chiefs will try to get off to a 2-0 start for the fifth time in six seasons when they host the AFC West-rival Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football. Kansas City, which had its streak of Week 2 victories halted at four last year, began the 2022 NFL season with an impressive offensive performance, a 44-21 triumph at Arizona on Sunday. Los Angeles also opened the campaign with a win, defeating Las Vegas 24-19 at home.

Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chiefs vs. Chargers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.







Chiefs vs. Chargers spread: Kansas City -3.5

Chiefs vs. Chargers over/under: 54 points

Chiefs vs. Chargers money line: Kansas City -190, Los Angeles +158

KC: Chiefs are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven home games

LAC: Chargers are 1-5 ATS in their last six contests following a straight-up win

Why the Chiefs can cover

Patrick Mahomes has performed well in seven career meetings with Los Angeles, throwing for 1,827 yards with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions while leading Kansas City to five wins. The 26-year-old also has been superb in the month of September as he has thrown 46 scoring passes and only three picks in 14 contests, 12 being victories. Mahomes has made at least three TD tosses in all but two of the 14 games.

The 2018 NFL MVP was in strong form in the Week 1 triumph over the Cardinals, throwing five touchdown passes without an interception. It was the sixth time in his career that Mahomes has recorded at least five TD tosses, tying him with Dan Marino and Ben Roethlisberger for fourth-most in NFL history. Tight end Travis Kelce also came up with a strong effort versus Arizona as he registered his 30th career 100-yard performance with 121 and a touchdown on eight receptions.

Why the Chargers can cover

After losing 11 of 12 meetings with the Chiefs from 2014-19, Los Angeles has played its division rival tough over the last two seasons. The Chargers have split the four matchups, posting both victories in Kansas City while suffering both losses in overtime. Justin Herbert was a big factor in those four contests as he threw for 1,130 yards with 10 TD passes and just two interceptions while also running for three scores.

The 24-year-old signal-caller was especially effective in the two wins at Arrowhead, racking up 583 passing yards with seven TD tosses and no interceptions. Herbert's 2022 debut was not as strong as Patrick Mahomes', but it was impressive nonetheless. The 24-year-old completed 26-of-34 attempts for 279 yards with three scoring passes and no picks, giving him 31 touchdowns and just seven interceptions against AFC West rivals in his brief career.



The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 54 combined points scored.

